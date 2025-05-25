Donald Trump tells the West Point graduates that he can do whatever he wants





Dressed in a hats from Maga Rouge, President Donald Trump said that his electoral victory means that he can do whatever he wants in his start speech to West Point on Saturday.

“We had the greatest electoral victory,” Trump told the cadets of the American military academy. “It was November 5. We have won the popular vote by millions of votes. We have won the seven swing states. We have won everything.

Although the president likes to insult the soldiers, this time, he showed the graduates of praise. He also took credit for creating the army strength.

“In a few moments, you will graduate from the most elite military academy and the history of human history,” said Trump. “And you will become the largest and most powerful army officers that the world has ever known. And I know, because I rebuilt this army, and I rebuilt the army. And we rebuilt it as if no one had ever rebuilt it before during my first mandate. ”

He told the cadets that they are “the first graduates of West Point of the Golden Age of America. It is the golden age. I tell you, promise, we are in a new age. ”

Of course, this is not the first time that Trump has claimed unlimited power. Trump published a similar statement on social networks in February. “The one who saves his country does not violate any law,” he wrote on Truth Social and X.

This idea was validated by the Supreme Court last year, when the conservative judges judged that a former president was entitled to immunity to sweep criminal proceedings. At the time, sources told Rolling Stone that a second Trump administration would use this decision as a shield against annoying laws and rules when they sought to implement their political program.

“It's like Christmas,” said a conservative lawyer near Trump at Rolling Stone.

“In each use of official power,” warned Judge Sonia Sotomayor in his dissent: “The president is now a king above the law.” Choice of publishers

Just months after Trump's second term, his administration ignored the rights and orders for the regular procedure for judges, including those of the Supreme Court, whom he returns Kilmar Garcia, resident of Maryland, of his incarceration in Salvador.

In March, Trump sent hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants to a notorious penitentiary system in Salvador without regular procedure, in defiance of the ordinance of a judge in Maryland. This week, a Massachusetts judge noted that Trump officials had violated his court order – which prohibits the administration from deporting immigrants to third countries without regular procedure – when he decided to send a group of prisoners to South Sudan, a dangerous country torn by war.

Again and again, the courts have judged that the actions of the Trump administration are illegal. Speaking before the cadets of West Point, Trump expressed the hope that the judges will stop standing and allowed him to continue his deportations without law, framing them as necessary to stop a criminal “invasion” on the border. “It's not easy, but I hope the courts will allow us to continue,” he said.

Trump greeted his file separately until the presidency.

“Our country is doing well,” he told cadets. “We overturned it, very quickly. We overthrew it. ” Related contents

“I have just returned from the Middle East, and I was, as you know, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates. And I will tell you that they said, the three leaders, the great leaders of these three nations, they all said the same thing: the United States of America is warmer now than we have ever seen it, and a year ago, it was as cold as it was time. All of us.

Trump also targeted the critical theory of the race and the participation of transgender people in sports. Earlier this year, West Point has dissolved several clubs, including the Asian-Pacific Forum Club, the Japanese Forum Club, the Latin Cultural Club, the National Society of Black Engineers Cub, the Native American Heritage Forum and the Society of Women Engineers Club in response to the executive order of the Trump administration to end the programs of diversity, equity and inclusion, Trendy stories

“We have released our troops from dividing and degrading political parties,” said Trump. “There will be no more race theory or” transgender for everyone “forced to our brave men and women in uniform, or on someone else, in this country. And we will not have men in female sports. ”

He drew attention to the West Point Football Quarter, Bryson Daily: “I don't think many women want to tackle.

