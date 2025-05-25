A secret mission to bring Boris Johnson back to replace Kemi Badenoch as a conservative chief was launched by initiates of the senior party.

A group of former conservative deputies is in talks to convince the former PM to bring a bomb back to the front line policy.

The Sunday sun can reveal details on the explosive intrigue just days after a survey revealed that the conservatives have flowed in the fourth row of the ballot box – behind the Lib Dems.

Grim conservative deputies said that the Yougov survey was a line in the sand and show that they cannot afford to be boxed with Kemi as a much longer leader.

A Tory Senior said: some of the old gangs around Boris Johnson are back from SMS and in talks to bring him back.

The feeling is that he is the only man who can face Nigel Farage and win. They want to bring Boris back.

Another Big Beast Conservative said: The Boris team speaks again. There are even people in the conservative seat which are moonlight on Project Boris.

Asked about the leadership of Kemis, a Tory Dark deputy said: we continue to refine our knives and put them back again. Things are quite dark.

Another said: Boris is the only thing the reform would fear. It could be a weapon against them in places like the red wall.

Terrified conservative deputies fear that their party will be on the verge of extinction and will be replaced by Reform UK as a new law of law.

Earlier this month, a more common survey revealed that Boris Johnson is the best chance of the conservative games to beat Nigel Farage in a race for No10.

Their survey revealed that in virtue of Boris, the Tories would exceed the survey of voters with 26%, followed by the reform of 23%and the workforce out of 22%.

Under Kemi, they should be in third place.

In the middle of the frantic chatter, Kemi could be released after only six months in the first job, his boyfriend and former minister of the cabinet Michael Gove defended his performance.

He told Times Radio: I think Kemis' instincts on almost all the problems are correct … She has shown courage that very few other people in British politics have.

But the former Boris spinner, Guto Harri, said that we inevitably head to another leadership challenge.

A conservative source rejected speculation about leadership.

The source said: “Whoever thinks that the change of leader after 6 months will help become real.

“The Conservative Party suffered its worst defeat last year and renewing the party from zero will take time.

“Kemi does the serious work to develop appropriate political plans, rebuild the conservative siege and keep this disastrous Labor government to account.