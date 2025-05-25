



President Donald Trump started on a tangent about a “trophy wife” during his start speech at West Point on Saturday – by taking an exam and in reaction of certain online criticisms.

“He ended up divorcing. I found a new wife. Could you say a woman trophy? I guess we can say a woman trophy. It didn't work too well,” said the president in his speech in New York, referring to the real estate developer William Levitt.

Newsweek contacted the White House to comment on Saturday.

Why it matters

Trump has long praised the supporters and criticisms of adversaries for his style of discourse disabled. The president's donors consider this to be a force, saying that it makes him more relatable and as humorous. Critics, however, often dispute with unusual and sometimes bizarre tangents during public remarks.

What to know

Trump's West Point's remarks on a “trophy woman” quickly became viral online, many criticisms republishing the videos on X, formerly Twitter. A clip of the comments of the shared president at X has accumulated more than a million views at the time of the editorial staff, while another had exceeded 500,000 on the social media platform.

The president referred to Levitt, best known for his houses produced en masse in the suburbs across the country. These communities have become known as “levittowns”.

Trump told West Point graduates that Levitt, whom he described as a “big and great real estate”, finally lost his “moment”. It was there that he obtained a “trophy woman”, according to the president.

“It doesn't work well, I have to tell you,” said Trump. “There are a lot of trophies – does not work. But that made them happy for a while at least.”

The comments came before a group of approximately 1,000 graduates from the US military academy.

President Donald Trump deals with graduates from the United States Military Academy in West Point in the Michie stadium on May 24 in West Point, New York. President Donald Trump deals with graduates from the United States Military Academy in West Point in the Michie stadium on May 24 in West Point, New York. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images What people say

Journalist Mehdi Hasan, who previously worked for MSNBC, wrote on X: “Whenever he gives a graduate speech, he says something incredibly ridiculous and inappropriate … He is an embarrassment for the United States-and how the GOP loves him is beyond me.”

Franklin Leonard, a film producer, wrote on X, in an apparently sarcastic response to the President's remarks: “Really, one of the greatest speeches never delivered in an American military academy. We are so blessed to have a speaker like this as a chief.”

Jo Carducci, a liberal influencer known as “Jojo de Jerz”, wrote on X: “It is such shame.”

Ron Filipkowski, the editor -in -chief of Meidastouch, wrote on X: “This is the graduation of West Point. And they performed on Kermit the speech of the frog in Maryland.” (Kermit The Frog, an emblematic puppet character, was the starter of the University of Maryland this week.)

Alex Cole, influencer of X with more than 300,000 subscribers, wrote on X: “Imagine attending West Point for four years just to obtain a conference on Trump's divorce colonies. Inspiring.” (In particular, the president's remarks were not linked himself.)

What happens next?

As commander-in-chief of the United States, Trump's comments and remarks will continue to make a careful examination of supporters and criticisms.

