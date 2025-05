The meeting comes after the United States and the EU agreed to raise sanctions to allow the country with the civil war to recover and rebuild.

The acting president of the Syrias, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior officials from Istanbul while Western sanctions against Syria are lifted. The two leaders were photographed by the Turkiyes state media shaking hands after an official reception and joined a meeting at the Palais de Dolmabahce in the largest city in the country on Saturday. The Erdogan office said that the Turkish president said that Al-Sharaa that his country is hosting the sanctions. He also declared that the occupation and aggression of Israel on Syrian territory were unacceptable and that Turkiye will continue to oppose each platform, according to a press release on X. The presidency said in a brief statement published by state media that managers had discussed a number of mutual files. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guller, director of the national intelligence organization Ibrahim Kalin, and the secretary of the Turkish defense industries, Haluk Gorgun, were among the talks, who were closed to the press. Al-Sharaa, who liked to sweep the Turkish support to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was accompanied by his Minister of Defense Murhaf Abu Qasra and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shaibani. The Syrian interim leader was also received by Erdogan in the capital, Ankara, in early February, in what was his second international trip after a visit to Riyadh to meet the crown prince of the Saudi Arabs Mohammed Bin Salman. The two parties discussed the deepening of bilateral relations and the reconstruction of Syria, because the regional allies helped to convince US President Donald Trump to raise devastating sanctions imposed on Syria. Washington raised the first sanctions in the drive announced by Trump on Friday on Friday during its regional tour earlier this month. The European Union has also followed the plunge, raising economic sanctions to help resumption of Syries after years of civil war. The new Syrian government welcomed the lifting of sanctions, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs describing the decision on Saturday as a positive stage in the right direction to reduce the humanitarian and economic struggles of the country. Trumps Special envoy to Syria, the current American ambassador to Turkiye, Thomas Barrack, said that he had met Al-Sharaa on Saturday in Istanbul and praised the chief that has hitherto taking significant measures concerning foreign fighters and relations with Israel. The first American sanctions against Syria was imposed in 1979, when Bashar al-Assads' father Hafez was in power. But they were extremely acquitted after the government of al-Assad launched a fatal repression against the demonstrators in 2011, which sparked the country's civil war, which killed hundreds of thousands and moved millions. The sanctions have targeted any entity or company working with the al-Assad establishment, including those involved in the reconstruction of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/24/syrias-al-sharaa-meets-erdogan-in-turkiye-as-sanctions-lifted The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos