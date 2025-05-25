Defamation cases against imran adjourned until June 2





A combined photo of the founder of PTI Imran Khan (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Instagram @ PTI / AFP / File

Lahore: The additional sessions judge Yilmaz Ghani postponed the hearing on the part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs of 10 billion rupees against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan until June 2.

During the counter-examination by videoconference, Sharif congratulated the judge and all those present in the courtroom for the recent victory of the Pakistans against India. The judge replied: Congratulations to you too.

Khans' lawyer said it was a very happy opportunity and a victory for the whole nation. Speaking of the case, he said that a very serious allegation of corruption had been leveled, an allegation of 10 billion rupees had been made. This is a simple case.

Addressing Sharif, he said: You mentioned the case of Panama in your complaint. What do you know about this case? Shehbaz replied: Panama newspapers were mentioned in the newspapers. I don't know the details.

The lawyer said that Sharif hidden from the Panama affair. Shehbaz said: It is not correct. You are all busy, so avoid unnecessary questions. I have to visit Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iran.

Answering lawyers' questions, Sharif said: The Panama affair was not against me. I don't know the verdict. I was not a party in the Panama affair, but all of this is part of the file.

When the lawyer asked if Khan was the plaintiff and Nawaz Sharif the defendant in the Panama case before the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister said: it could have been, but I was not a party.

He said he did not remember having given legal opinion before April 28, 2017, admitting that it is absolutely correct that he did not file any defamation request before April 28, 2017.

The lawyer asked if Khan had launched the allegation against Sharif in writing. Sharif replied that the allegation he leveled repeatedly repeated on television in front of the whole world, because the lawyer respected had to hear it as well.

When the lawyer asked if Sharif had also leveled such allegations in the context of politics, Sharif replied: no, I never leveled allegation without proof.

