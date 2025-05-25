New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the crucial role on Saturday that states must play in Indias Development Journey, urging them to take advantage of global investment opportunities and work alongside the Union government as a coherent “team” to achieve the ambitious nations objectives.

Global investors Eye India: States must remove political bottlenecks

Addressing the 10th meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog, Modi stressed that global investors show a huge interest in India, in particular following recent trade agreements with the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Australia. He urged states to seize this opportunity by removing the bottlenecks of policies, obsolete laws and unnecessary regulations to create a friendly environment for investors.

The CEO of Niti Aayog, Bvr Subrahmanyam, quoted the Prime Minister, claiming: “They (states) must reduce political bottlenecks, remove obsolete laws, create a friendly environment for investors … Delete unnecessary regulations at the level of the state.”

Subrahmanyam added that the meeting had been followed by 31 States and territories of the Union of a total of 36, adding that those who could not commit had prior commitments and informed the Council.

States that did not attend the meeting were Karnataka, Kerala, Western Bengal, Bihar and Pudichery, he said, adding that the 10th Council meeting experienced maximum attendance.

Subrahmanyam also said that all those present in Reunion supported the operation supported unanimously Sindoor, undertaken by India to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

“The Prime Minister said that” Operation Sindoor should not be treated as a punctual initiative and we must adopt a long -term approach, “said a Niti Aayog statement.

“The Prime Minister said that we have to modernize our approach to civil preparation,” he added.

Develop world -class tourism destinations in each state

Modi has encouraged states to develop at least one standard global tourist destination each.

“A state: a global destination. This would also lead to the development of neighboring cities as well as tourism places,” he said.

“We must increase the speed of development. If the center and all states meet and work together as Team India, no objective is impossible,” said Niti Aayog in an article on X, quoting the Prime Minister.

Focus on agriculture, education, health and skills

The Prime Minister urged states to prioritize the sectors of agriculture, education and health care. Stressing the employment of young people, Modi has called for improved skills and training in emerging sectors to make young employment loans. He also highlighted the importance of checking oxygen plants and maintaining preparation for all future challenges related to the cocoat.

“The Prime Minister underlined the skills and training of young people to the emerging sectors to make them ready for employment,” the statement said.

Sustainable urban growth and cities practiced

Recognizing the rapid urbanization of India, Modi underlined the need for sustainable and planned urban growth, in particular in level 2 and level 3 cities. It pleaded for cities ready for future cities propelled by growth, innovation and sustainability, aimed at manufacturing engine development engines.

Noting that India quickly becomes urbanized, Modi said: “We have to work towards the cities ready for future”.

Modi cited cybersecurity as a challenge as well as an opportunity.

“Hydrogen and green energy have been highlighted by him as arenas of immense potential and opportunities,” the statement said.

VIKSIT BHARAT @ 2047 vision: a collaboration effort

The Prime Minister said that the 10 -year trip to Niti Aayog was “to prepare the nation to reach the goal of Vikshit Bharat”.

The theme of the meeting of the Governors' Council was “Viiksit Rajya for Viiksit Bharat @ 2047”.

“Viksit Bharat is the purpose of each Indian. When each state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 citizens crosses,” said Modi.

“We should have the goal of doing each Viksit state, each Viksit city, each Nagar Palika Viksit and each Viksit village. If we are working on these lines, we will not have to wait until 2047 to become Viksit Bharat,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister also suggested that states should develop at least one tourist destination per state equally with global standards and provide all facilities and infrastructure.

Promote the inclusion and empowerment of women

Modi also underlined the need to work on the inclusion of women on the job market.

“We have to make laws and policies so that they can be respectfully integrated into the labor market,” he said.

Call to the charter adapted to investments and effective water management

Modis has ordered Niti Aayog to prepare a charter suitable for investments to attract more investments. He also encouraged the creation of river networks at the state level to improve the effective use of water resources.

The role of states in the defense of autonomy and sharing of vision

According to the official declaration, the chief ministers of the State and lieutenant-government of the Union territories also welcomed the efforts to Aatmanirbharta in the defense sector, which strengthened the defense forces and strengthened confidence in our capacities.

“The chief minister / LT. The governors gave various suggestions for the vision of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and also discussed the measures taken in their states,” he said.

PTI entries