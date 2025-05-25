Connect with us

Politics

What PM Modi declared to CMS in Niti Aayog Meet

What PM Modi declared to CMS in Niti Aayog Meet

 


New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the crucial role on Saturday that states must play in Indias Development Journey, urging them to take advantage of global investment opportunities and work alongside the Union government as a coherent “team” to achieve the ambitious nations objectives.

Global investors Eye India: States must remove political bottlenecks

Addressing the 10th meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog, Modi stressed that global investors show a huge interest in India, in particular following recent trade agreements with the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Australia. He urged states to seize this opportunity by removing the bottlenecks of policies, obsolete laws and unnecessary regulations to create a friendly environment for investors.

The CEO of Niti Aayog, Bvr Subrahmanyam, quoted the Prime Minister, claiming: “They (states) must reduce political bottlenecks, remove obsolete laws, create a friendly environment for investors … Delete unnecessary regulations at the level of the state.”

Subrahmanyam added that the meeting had been followed by 31 States and territories of the Union of a total of 36, adding that those who could not commit had prior commitments and informed the Council.

States that did not attend the meeting were Karnataka, Kerala, Western Bengal, Bihar and Pudichery, he said, adding that the 10th Council meeting experienced maximum attendance.

Subrahmanyam also said that all those present in Reunion supported the operation supported unanimously Sindoor, undertaken by India to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

“The Prime Minister said that” Operation Sindoor should not be treated as a punctual initiative and we must adopt a long -term approach, “said a Niti Aayog statement.

“The Prime Minister said that we have to modernize our approach to civil preparation,” he added.

Develop world -class tourism destinations in each state

Modi has encouraged states to develop at least one standard global tourist destination each.

“A state: a global destination. This would also lead to the development of neighboring cities as well as tourism places,” he said.

“We must increase the speed of development. If the center and all states meet and work together as Team India, no objective is impossible,” said Niti Aayog in an article on X, quoting the Prime Minister.

Focus on agriculture, education, health and skills

The Prime Minister urged states to prioritize the sectors of agriculture, education and health care. Stressing the employment of young people, Modi has called for improved skills and training in emerging sectors to make young employment loans. He also highlighted the importance of checking oxygen plants and maintaining preparation for all future challenges related to the cocoat.

“The Prime Minister underlined the skills and training of young people to the emerging sectors to make them ready for employment,” the statement said.

Sustainable urban growth and cities practiced

Recognizing the rapid urbanization of India, Modi underlined the need for sustainable and planned urban growth, in particular in level 2 and level 3 cities. It pleaded for cities ready for future cities propelled by growth, innovation and sustainability, aimed at manufacturing engine development engines.

Noting that India quickly becomes urbanized, Modi said: “We have to work towards the cities ready for future”.

Modi cited cybersecurity as a challenge as well as an opportunity.

“Hydrogen and green energy have been highlighted by him as arenas of immense potential and opportunities,” the statement said.

VIKSIT BHARAT @ 2047 vision: a collaboration effort

The Prime Minister said that the 10 -year trip to Niti Aayog was “to prepare the nation to reach the goal of Vikshit Bharat”.

The theme of the meeting of the Governors' Council was “Viiksit Rajya for Viiksit Bharat @ 2047”.

“Viksit Bharat is the purpose of each Indian. When each state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 citizens crosses,” said Modi.

“We should have the goal of doing each Viksit state, each Viksit city, each Nagar Palika Viksit and each Viksit village. If we are working on these lines, we will not have to wait until 2047 to become Viksit Bharat,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister also suggested that states should develop at least one tourist destination per state equally with global standards and provide all facilities and infrastructure.

Promote the inclusion and empowerment of women

Modi also underlined the need to work on the inclusion of women on the job market.

“We have to make laws and policies so that they can be respectfully integrated into the labor market,” he said.

Call to the charter adapted to investments and effective water management

Modis has ordered Niti Aayog to prepare a charter suitable for investments to attract more investments. He also encouraged the creation of river networks at the state level to improve the effective use of water resources.

The role of states in the defense of autonomy and sharing of vision

According to the official declaration, the chief ministers of the State and lieutenant-government of the Union territories also welcomed the efforts to Aatmanirbharta in the defense sector, which strengthened the defense forces and strengthened confidence in our capacities.

“The chief minister / LT. The governors gave various suggestions for the vision of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and also discussed the measures taken in their states,” he said.

PTI entries

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://english.mathrubhumi.com/news/india/states-must-lead-the-way-what-pm-modi-told-cms-at-niti-aayogs-10th-governing-council-meet-xngr7o1e

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: