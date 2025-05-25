The EU provides an American trade agreement based on the `respect '' after Trump's pricing threats





The European Union's trade head said that the 27-members' block has committed to concluding a trade agreement with the United States on the basis of “respect” and not “threats”.

This comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to slap a 50% rate on all goods sent to the United States of the EU.

“The EU is fully committed, committed to concluding an agreement that works for both,” said EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic

“EU-US trade is unmatched and must be guided by mutual respect, not threats. We are ready to defend our interests.”

Earlier Friday, Trump expressed his impatience with regard to the pace of EU-US trade negotiations, saying that his plan to increase prices on June 1 was established.

Writing on social networks, Trump said: “Our discussions with [the EU] Is not going now, “adding that there would be no prices for products built or manufactured in the United States.

“I am not looking for an agreement-we have concluded the agreement,” he told journalists later, before immediately adding that a big investment in the United States by a European company could have him open to a delay.

The EU is one of Washington's largest trade partners, sending more than $ 600 billion (528 billion; 443 billion) in goods last year and buying $ 370 billion, according to US government figures.

Reacting to Trump's threats, European governments have warned that higher prices would damage both sides.

“We do not need to follow this path,” said the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, Michel Martin. “Negotiations are the best and the only sustainable path to follow.”

The French Minister of Commerce Laurent Saint-Martin, said: “We maintain the same line: de-escalation, but we are ready to answer.”

The German Minister of Economy, Katherina Reiche, said that the block “had to do everything” to achieve a solution with the United States.

While the Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof told journalists that he had supported the EU strategy in commercial talks and that “we saw before the prices could go up and down with the United States”.

The EU is negotiating with the United States as a block, although Stephen Moore, a former economic adviser from Trump who works for a conservative reflection group, the Heritage Foundation, told BBC: “What can happen in Europe … is that we can try to negotiate individually with European countries.”

He added that at his opinion, “Trump's ultimate goal is really to decouple not only the United States, but the whole world of Chinese influence which would be a very good thing if it could withdraw it”.

In early April, Trump announced prices against a long list of countries, including a 20% tax on most EU products sold in the United States.

Shortly after, the president interrupted the higher rates for three months, until July 8, to allow more negotiations, but maintained a 10% reference tax against the United States' business partners.

Higher American rates have also remained in place against China, but they were considerably reduced.

Despite Trump's rise, the United States has maintained a 25% rate against imports of EU steel and aluminum.

The EU threatened and interrupted its own measures against the United States. He indicated that he would introduce a rate of 25% out of 18 billion ($ 20 billion; 15 billion) of US goods to come in Europe, but this has been suspended.

He also currently consults additional measures against American imports to the United States worth 95 billion.

Trump's complaints concerning Europe have focused on what it claims to be an unequal commercial relationship – the EU sells more goods in the United States than it bought from America.

Trump blames a trade deficit on policies which, according to him, are unfair to American companies, and he has specifically raised concerns concerning policies related to agricultural cars and products.

Trump also warned Apple that he would impose an import tax of 25% “at least” on iPhones not manufactured in America, later widening the threat to a smartphone.

The actions of the United States and the EU dropped Friday after the last threats, the American S&P 500 down approximately 0.7% and the German Dax and the CAC 40 of France ending the day by more than 1.5%.

