Continuation of defamation against Imran Ajourné – Journal





Lahore: a session court postponed a defamation action of 10 billion rupees on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against the president of the founder of PTI incarcerated, Imran Khan, as a counsel of the defendant on Saturday, continued the applicant's counter-interrogation.

The additional judge of the district and the sessions (AD & SJ) Yalmaz Ghani led the hearing on the trial, while Prime Minister Shehbaz and his lawyer Mustafa Ramday joined via a video link.

At the start of the hearing, the Prime Minister congratulated all participants to have won the battle against India.

In response, the judge also said they also congratulate you.

Lawyer Muhammad Hussain Chotia, the lawyer for the founder of the PTI, said that it was indeed a question of joy and that it was a victory for the whole nation.

During the counter-examination, the lawyers' defendants asked the applicant if the alleged defamatory declaration had been made in writing. The Prime Minister said the allegations had been made on television on several occasions.

The lawyer then asked the PM Shehbaz if he had himself made such accusations in politics.

However, the Prime Minister said that he had never done any allegation without evidence.

Lawyer asked the

The applicant could be the reason behind the speeches and declarations of the founders of the PTI.

To this, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that this question should be asked to the defendant.

The judge also opposed the question posed by the defendant's lawyer, which describes him as relevance.

Asked about the outcome of the Panama Papers, Prime Minister Shehbaz said it was not against him and that he was not aware of the decision.

Responding to a question of follow -up, the Prime Minister reiterated that he was not a party to the Panama Papers affair and that this fact was part of the file.

The PM said he had been submitted to a serious and dishonest accusation by the defendant.

The counter-examination was underway when the judge postponed a new hearing until June 2.

In his defamation pursuit filed in 2017, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Imran Khan had put baseless allegations in his own way.

He asked for a recovery decree of RS10bn as compensation for the defendant for publication of defamatory content.

Imran Khan had tabled his response to the pursuit with a four -year delay in 2021, saying that one of his friends told him that someone known to him and that the Shari family had approached him with a billions of rupees if he could convince him (Mr. Khan) to stop continuing the Panama Papers affair.

The former Prime Minister declared that he had disclosed the consumption incident of the public as a whole, and that an act in the interest of the public good constitutes no defamation.

The answer argued that Mr. Khan had specifically assigned any declaration to the applicant (PM Shehbaz) during the narration of the incident.

Posted in Dawn, May 25, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1913139/defamation-suit-against-imran-adjourned The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos