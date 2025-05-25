In Java, the names of ordinary names







Jakarta – RI 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said it was appointed Moldono Enfant. The president of the volunteer group of Prabowo, Immanuel Ebenezer (Noel), assessed that the change of name in Java was common. “In Java, the name is common in the past, it is not surprised in Java,” said Christmas to journalists on Sunday (25/25/2025). Noel said Jokowi did not care if it was called Moldono. In fact, said Christmas, no one protested with the name Jokowi even if the final name was Joko Widodo. Scroll to continue with content “Mr. Jokowi did not question his name Moldono either. What is the name of Mr. Jokowi? Joko Widodo was called Jokowi. How is no one complained, even if his name was Joko Widodo?” He said. “So in Java, for example, his parents are not comfortable with the name Moldono, yes, replace the name Joko Widodo. Joko Widodo must also have a meaning, people have used to give the name that must be significant,” he continued. However, Noel said that Jokowi's name has definitely appointed Joko Widodo. But Jokowi's name is a popular call. “But definitively, administratively, the name of our president is Joko Widodo and then called Jokowi,” he added. Previously, Jokowi denied the news that he had the name of Purwoko when he was a child. Jokowi said the name of childhood was only Moldono before going to Joko Widodo. Reported by Detikjateng, Saturday (05/24/2025), the news Jokowi had the name of Purwoko exhaled by the president of the Indonesian West Nusa Tenggara Solidarity Party (PSI) DPW (NTB), Dian Sandi, in his account X. It's right, Dian asked to directly ask the truth of Jokowi. Confirmed separately, Jokowi denied having the name Purwoko Child. He revealed that his name when a child was Moldono before going to Joko Widodo. “No (someone says that I have the name of Purwoko). I was a child, I did not understand what my name was. What was clear was that my name was Moldono,” he said when he was met at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, solo. President 2014-2024 declared on behalf Mulono and then replaced by his parents because he was often sick. Finally, said Jokowi, his name went from Mulono to Joko Widodo. (Dek / HDI) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

