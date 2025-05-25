



The president of West Point, NY (AP), Donald Trump, used the first speech at the start of the Academy of Services of his second term on Saturday to issue Cadets from West Point for their achievements and their career choice while strongly visiting a recitation of the campaign of political boasting and grievances for a long time.

In a few moments, you will have graduated from the most elite military academy and the history of human history, Trump said at the ceremony at Michie Stadium. And you will become the largest and most powerful army officers that the world has ever known. And I know, because I rebuilt this army, and I rebuilt the army. And we rebuilt it as if no one had ever rebuilt it before during my first mandate.

Wearing a Red Make America hat again, the Republican President told 1,002 members of the 2025 class at the American military academy that the United States is the warmest country in the world and underlined a first ethics in America for the army.

Got rid of the distractions and concentrated our soldiers on his main mission: to crush the adversaries of the Americas, kill the enemies of the Americas and defend our great American flag as if he had never been defended before, said Trump. He later said that the work of the American armed forces was not to host dredging shows or to transform foreign cultures, a reference to dredging programs on the military bases that the Democratic Administration of President Joe Bidens arrested after republican criticism.

Trump said that the cadets graduated at a decisive moment in army history when he accused political leaders in the past of sending soldiers to national construction crusades to nations who wanted nothing to do with us. He said he was cleaning the army of transgender ideas, the critical theory of race and the types of training he called division and politicians.

Previous administrations, he said, have submitted the armed forces to all kinds of social projects and political causes while leaving our defenseless borders and exhausting our arsenals to fight against other countries.

Sometimes his remarks were indistinguishable from those heard in a political discourse, his assessment of the country when he left his duties in January 2021 on his examination of the last victory of the November against the Democrat Kamala Harris, arguing that the voters gave him a great mandate and that gives us the right to do what we want to do.

Frequently turning the emphasis on himself, he took over some of his campaign puns, including the assertion that he has faced more surveys than the Gangster Al Capone.

At one point, the crowd listened to Trump, known for his off -message digressions, referred to wives and trophy yachts during an anecdote on the late real estate developer William Levitt, a billionaire friend that Trump declared Lost Momentum.

But the president also took the time to recognize the achievements of individual graduates.

He summoned Chris Verdugo on stage and noted that he had finished an 18.5 miles walk during an icy evening in January in just two hours and 30 minutes. Trump had the male button team classified nationally, which held place n ° 1 for a certain time in the 2024 season, is recognized. Trump also brought the star quarter of Armys, Bryson Daily, to the desk, where the president congratulated the shoulder of Dailys in steel. Trump then used daily as an example to plead in question against transgender women participating in the athletics of women.

In a nod to the presidential tradition, Trump also forgiven about half a dozen cadets who had faced disciplinary offenses.

He told graduates that you could have done whatever you wanted, you could have gone anywhere. And that it would not be bad to write your own ticket for the best jobs to Wall Street or Silicon Valley. But I think what you do is better.

His advice for them understood to do what they like, to think big, to work hard, to cling to their culture, to keep faith in America and take risks.

It is an incredible period of change and we don't need a body of careers officer and yes men, Trump said. We need patriots with guts and vision and backbone.

Just outside the campus, about three dozen demonstrators gathered before the ceremony and agitated miniature American flags. One in the crowd wore a sign that said supported our veterans and stop the cuts, while others have brandished plastic buckets with the message: Go Army beats fascism.

Friday, Vice-President JD Vance met to promote the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Vance said in his remarks that Trump was working to make sure that American soldiers are deployed with clear objectives, rather than indefinite missions and open conflicts of the past.

Trump pronounced the start address in West Point in 2020, at the height of the Cavid-19 pandemic, when the school forced the cadets spread across the country to travel, risking an exhibition to public transport, then landed in New York, a hot point of the coronavirus.

Swenson reported Bridgewater, New Jersey.

