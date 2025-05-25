Syrian acting chief Al-Sharaa meets Erdogan: what to know





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa in Istanbul, Turkiye on May 24, 2025. (Photo by Tur Presidency / Mustafa Kamaci / Anadolu via Getty Images)

The acting president of the Syrias, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, met his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday in Istanbul, during an unexpected visit following the largely welcome lifting of the sanctions of the United States and the EU. Turkish news agency Anadolu Details reported the private meeting of the Palais de Dolmabahce, which would have lasted approximately 90 minutes, after the two leaders were seen shaking hands in front of the Erdogans office. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Defense Yaar Guller, head of the national intelligence organization Ibrahim Kaln, and secretary to the presidency of the defense industries, Haluk Gorgun, were also present during the talks. Meanwhile, the Syrian presidency confirmed via his telegram channel that President Al-Sharaa was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Assad Al-Shibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasrah. On Friday, the meeting followed the United States's decision to start to raise sanctions against Syria, in accordance with US President Donald won the announcement during his regional tour earlier this month. The European Union has since followed suit, softening economic restrictions to support efforts to reconstruct Syries after years of devastating civil conflict. The Erdogans office said that the Turkish president had praised the sanctions, adding an article on X that “the occupation and the assault of Israel on Syrian territory are unacceptable”. The press release also stressed that Turkey would continue to oppose the conduct of Israel on all international platforms. In a brief statement via the state media, the Syrian presidency said that the leaders and senior Syrian and Turkish officials had discussed “a number of mutual files” during the closed -door meeting. Al-Sharaa, who benefited from strong Turkish support in his attempt to overthrow the Syrian president of the hard Bashar al-Assad, had already been received by Erdoan in Ankara in early February. This visit marked his second international trip, after a stop in Riyadh where he met the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Erdoan has urged the Syrian government to prioritize the implementation of its agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supported by the United States, which involve the integration of the SDF into the Syrian National Army. On Tuesday, a meeting hosted by the United States of the American working group reiterated the importance of preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and ensuring regional stability-signaling a notable change in American policy to Syria after the Assad era. The talks were led by US Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Turkish Foreign Vice Minister Nuh Ylmaz, with the participation of the newly appointed American ambassador in Turkey, Thomas Barrack and Turkish ambassador to the United States, Sedat Onal. In a joint statement following the meeting, the United States and Turkey said it was “determined to increase cooperation and coordination on stability and security in Syria, as indicated by President Trump and President Erdogan”. The press release added that the two nations “share a vision of stable Syria and peace with itself and its neighborhood, which will also allow the millions of displaced Syrians to return home”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newarab.com/news/syrian-interim-leader-al-sharaa-meets-erdogan-what-know The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos