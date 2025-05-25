Trump's border policies are popular, but economic concerns lead to approval





President Donald Trump played one of his biggest legislative victories this week during his second administration.

“The One, Big, Beautiful Bill” adopted the House of Representatives! “Vait Trump in an article on social networks on Thursday.

The president's position intervened shortly after the GOP controlled house adopted Trump's tax and expenditure package by a thin margin like a razor. The republican artisanal measure is full of the promises of Trump's campaign path and priorities in the second term on tax reductions, immigration, defense, energy and debt limit.

Before voting from the Chamber, two investigations published earlier in the week indicated that the president's survey numbers remained underwater.

President Donald Trump arrives on the southern lawn of the White House on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC (AP Photo / John McDonnell)

The president was 46% approval and 54% disapproval in a national survey by Marquette Law School. And Trump was 42% approval and 52% disapproval in a Reuters / Ipsos survey.

And a Gallup survey published on Friday but led before the chamber vote put Trump approval at 43% and the disapproval of 53%.

Many, but not all, the latest national surveys require the president's approval rating in negative territory, with a handle indicating that Trump is above the water.

Trump aggressively affirmed the executive authorities to his second mandate, overthrowing the long-standing government policy aimed at making major reductions in the federal workforce thanks to an avalanche of scenario and controversial executive and controversial, some aimed at approaching the grievances he has detained since his first mandate.

Trump began his second administration with survey numbers in positive territory, but his number of surveys began to slip shortly after its inauguration at the end of January.

President Donald Trump signs a decree in the oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 23, 2025. (Yuri Gipas / Abaca / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But two questions where the president remains in or above the water in certain surveys is border security and immigration, which were at the center of Trump's successful campaign in 2024 to win back the White House.

Trump represents an approval of 56% of border security and an approval of 50% of immigration in the Marquette Law School survey, which was conducted from May 5 to 15.

But Trump's muscle trips on border security and immigration, which have aroused controversy and legal decline, do not seem to help its overall approval notes.

“Immigration now decreases as a protruding question,” said Daron Shaw, who is a member of Fox News' decision -making team and is the republican partner of the Fox News survey.

Shaw, professor of politics and president of the University of Texas, said that “immigration and in particular border security is starting to lose steam as one of the three main problems with which the country is confronted. The Republicans are always strongly assessed, but the Democrats and the self -employed, who have been the subject of a little choir.”

Highlighting Trump, Shaw added that “when you are successful on a question, he tends to move to the rear burner”.

Contributing to the slide in the last two months in the overall notations of Trump approval has been his performance on the economy and, in particular, inflation, which made urgent problems which maintained the approval ratings of former president Joe Bidens well below the water during most of his presidency.

The announcement of Trump's successful price in early April sparked a trade war with some of the country's best business partners, sparked a massive sale in the financial markets and increased concerns concerning a recession.

But the markets have rebounded, thanks in part to a truce between the United States and China in their tariff dead end while Trump exploited the brakes on its controversial price implementation.

Trump was 37% of approval on prices and 34% on inflation / cost of living in the marquette Law School survey. And it was 39% on the economy and 33% on the cost of living in the Reuters / Ipsos survey, carried out from May 16 to 18.

President Donald Trump announces the taxation of prices on the countries of the world during a White House event on April 2, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

Doug Heye, a long -standing strategist for the GOP and former head of the RNC and Bush administration, underlined the elections of recent years, saying: “The main reason why Trump won was to reduce prices. Prices have not dropped, and the polls reflect this”.

“With the exception of gas prices, there was not a great price reduction,” said Shaw.

“The prices are not lowered, and it is not clear that people will say that the lack of inflation is an economic victory. They always believe that a significant part of their money will pay for basic things,” he added. “What Trump achieves is that prices must drop so that he can declare success.”

