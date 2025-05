Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie, announces the birth of the ninth child of the former PM

Carrie Johnson announced the birth of her fourth child with the former conservative chief. The 37 -year -old revealed that his new daughter was called Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson in a post on Instagram. Poppy Eliza is Boris Johnson's ninth child. He has four children with his second ex-wife Marina Johnson, one of a case with a real estate developer in 2009 and now four with his third wife Carrie. In an article on Instagram, Carrie wrote: “Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born May 21. AKA Pops, Pop Tart Find out more: The driver of the Welsh rally killed an accident 13 years after the death of his brother in a racing accident Find out more: The Champions Cup final stopped after only minutes while the horror collision sees the given England given of oxygen She added: “I cannot believe how pretty and little you are. Feel incredibly lucky. We are all completely struck. I'm not sure I have slept a minute since you were born because I can't stop looking how charming you are.” Carrie Johnson announced the birth of her fourth child -Credit: Carrie Johnson Carrie thanked everyone in the maternity team who had helped her, saying: “Thank you very much to the incredible maternity team of the UCLH and in particular to Asma and Patrick who have maintained me so well during all my pregnancies. I really can't thank you enough guys.” And she said that her three other children were delighted to meet what she suggested would be their last child. She said: “Wilf, Romy and Frank are completely delighted, in particular Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring the matching dresses. A last member of a gang.” She posted a photo of her husband, 60, cradling their newborn. And said they had returned home from the hospital for pizza and rum cocktails to celebrate. Boris Johnson with his newborn Johnson left his duties as Prime Minister in September 2022. He was first married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen for six years from 1987 to 1993. He married Marina Wheeler in 1993 before divorcing in 2020 when he was Prime Minister. The Cambridge graduate and former journalist married Carrie in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/boris-johnsons-wife-carrie-announces-152829494.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos