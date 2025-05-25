Trump defines the goal of quadrupling American nuclear capacity





Saturday May 24, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed a series of decrees entitled Restilement of the nuclear industrial base, reforming nuclear reactor tests at the Ministry of Energy and ordering the reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in order to “restore the United States as a world leader in nuclear energy”.

(Image: the White House)

The objective is to increase the American nuclear energy capacity of 100 GW to 400 GW by 2050, including the work of priorities of the Ministry of Energy (DOE) “with the nuclear energy industry to facilitate 5 gigawatt of power screening with existing nuclear reactors and have 10 new important reactors with complete conceptions under construction by 2030”.

Among the measures included are a reorganization and reductions of the nuclear regulatory committee and an order for license decisions on the construction and operation of new reactors to be taken in a maximum of 18 months.

The president was joined at the Oval Office Friday afternoon for announcements by representatives of the American nuclear industry and interior secretary Doug Burgum, president of the National Energy Dominance Council, and defense secretary Pete Hegseth.

A declaration of the White House summarizing the impact of orders, said: “Current decrees allow reactor design tests to DOE Labs, open the way to federal land to protect national and economic security, and by abolishing regulatory obstacles by obliging the nuclear regulatory commission to issue decisions in terms of timely.”.

“Reinvigorant the nuclear industrial base”

The executive decree reinvigorating the objective of the nuclear industrial base is described as: “The United States was originally launched nuclear energy technology for a period of peril. 2017 is based on the conceptions of two foreign countries.

“Rapid and decisive action is necessary to revive the industrial basis of American nuclear energy and ensure our national and economic security by increasing the availability and production of fuel, securing civilian nuclear supply, improving the efficiency with which the advanced nuclear reactors are authorized and the preparation of our work work to establish the domination of American energy and accelerate our path to a more energy future safe and independent. “

It aims to strengthen the domestic fuel cycle with a report required within 240 days to “recommend national policy to support the management of nuclear fuels and high -level waste and the development and deployment of advanced fuel cycle capacities to establish a long -term, secure and sustainable long -term fuel cycle”. This includes “recommendations for the effective use of uranium, plutonium and other products recovered by recycling and reprocessing; recommendations for the effective elimination of waste generated by recycling or reprocessing by a permanent elimination route; a recommended process for evaluation, arrangement, nuclear waste for isotopes of national, or medical value, industrial relations, and industrial relations.

It also calls for a program “to develop method and technologies to transport, domestically and overseas, use and unused advanced nuclear fuelle and advanced nuclear reactors containeing such fuels in a safe, secure, and environmentally sound manner, included any legislation required to support this initiative” and within 120 Energy Secretary “shall develop a plan to expand domestic uranium conversion capacity and expand enrichment capabilities sufficient to meet civilian and defense reactor needs for low the enriched uranium (leu), high enriched uranium (HEU) and high dosage, low -enrichment uranium (Haleu), subject to the conservation of stocks which are necessary for the production of tritium, naval propulsion and nuclear weapons “.

There will also be the end of the general program “excess dilute and dispose” of “excess plutonium” and instead, a program will be established to eliminate the excess plutonium by treating and providing it at the disposal of the industry in a form which can be used for the manufacture of fuel for advanced nuclear technologies, indicates the order.

There will also be energy defense service work to “assess the feasibility of restarting or reuse of closed nuclear power plants as energy centers for the support of military microrals, in accordance with the applicable law, initially focusing on installations with energy resilience or insufficient network fragility”.

There is also a section on the widening of nuclear energy workforce, stating that “within 120 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Labor and the Secretary of Education seek to increase participation in registered learning linked to nuclear energy and professional and technical education programs”.

Reform nuclear reactor tests at the Ministry of Energy

The reform of nuclear reactor tests in the executive order of the Ministry of Energy indicates that “the commercial deployment of new nuclear technologies has almost stopped. The Idaho National Laboratory has the main responsibility of building and testing new reactor conceptions; it concluded the construction of new reactors in the 1970s. Our proud history of innovation died of the too regulated complexity in the 1970s.

He adds that “the United States needs a reliable, diversified and affordable energy offer to stimulate the development of advanced technologies, manufacturing, transport, agriculture and defense, and to support modern life and national security. Nuclear energy is both vital for this effort and has never held so many promises … Advanced reactors – including microreactors, small modular reactors and generation II + reactivate modular reactors.

He indicates that “within 90 days of the date of this order, the secretary will take the appropriate measures to revise the regulations, guidelines and procedures and practices of the ministry, national laboratories and any other entity under the department's court to considerably accelerate the examination, approval and deployment of advanced reactors under the competence of the department. within 2 years of submission of a considerably complete request “.

There will also be a pilot program established for the construction and operation of reactors outside the national laboratories, with the aim of three reactors reaching criticality by July 4, 2026.

There will also be measures taken “in accordance with the applicable law” to “use all the authorities available to eliminate or accelerate the ministry's environmental examinations for authorizations, permits, approvals, leases and any other activity requested by a potential applicant”.

Order the reform of the nuclear regulatory committee

The executive decree ordering the reform of the nuclear regulatory committee indicates that between 1954 and 1978, the United States “authorized the construction of 133 civil nuclear reactors completed since 81 factories. Since 1978, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (CNRC) has only authorized this number; of these, only two reactors have entered into office”.

The order indicates that “instead of effectively promoting a safe and abundant nuclear energy, the CNRC has rather tried to isolate Americans from the most distant risks without appropriate consideration for domestic and geopolitical costs serious of such risk aversion”.

He proposes that the CNRC working with the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government “reorganize the CNRC to promote the rapid processing of license requests and the adoption of an innovative technology. The CNRC undertakes strength reductions in collaboration with this reorganization”. It offers fixed deadlines for its evaluation and its approval of licenses, including “a deadline of less than 18 months for a final decision on a request for the construction and operating of a new reactor of any type, starting with the first step required of the regulatory process, and a deadline for not more than a year for a final decision on a request to continue the regulatory process.

Answering journalists' questions after signing orders. President Trump said nuclear power was “safe and clean” and said the country was aimed at building small modular reactors, but “we will also build the big ones … I think we are going to be unparalleled because we are starting very strong. But it's time for nuclear and we will do it very big”.

Among those who participate in the Oval Office event, there was the president and chief executive officer of the Nuclear Institute (NEI), Maria Korsnick, who thanked the president for having “supported” to support and draw attention to commercial nuclear energy.

And in a press release after the signature event, a NEI spokesperson said: “We appreciate the administrative actions to preserve existing nuclear power plants and inaugurate the deployment of the next generation. Policies to strengthen the administration and other actors to ensure the implementation of our energy objectives.

Article sought and written by Alex Hunt of Wnn

