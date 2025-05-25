Democrats undertake to block some of the choices of Trump prosecutor in key states





The president of Washington (AP), Donald, prevails over the first selections for American lawyers, attracted strong democratic senators who have considerable power to block them, putting in place another fight against the choices of staff of a president who grants a bonus to loyalty by being part of his administration.

His choices for the main prosecutors of Nevada, New York and New Jersey are opposed by Democratic senators, and at stake is the republican capacity of the presidents to have the team he wishes for positions with enormous influence on cases and crimes and the sanctions that the government requires.

The power they hold was underlined last week when the United States interim lawyer in New Jersey, Alina Habba, announced that she was invoicing the representative Lamonica McIiver, DN.J., of assault after a skirmish with federal officers outside an immigration detention center in Newark. Mciver denied any reprehensible act and said that the accusation was purely political.

In the Senate, who must approve the presidents of the presidents for the American lawyer, at least two Democrats are ready to invoke a custom old decades which offers the veto of the state of state of state to find out if a federal prosecutor can be confirmed.

This battle comes in while Ed Martin prevails over First Choice to be the main prosecutor of the Capital of Nations, withdrew from consideration after the Republicans and Democrats indicated that they would not support the conservative activist, who has a modest legal experience and expressed his support for the rioters of January 6. The president replaced Martin with the host of Fox News Channel Jeanine Pirro, a former County prosecutor and elected judge in New York who was a longtime defender of Trump on television.

Martin was an extreme example, said Illinois senator Dick Durbin, the best democrat of the Senate's judicial committee. I think our antenna flies high while we look each of these nominees.

Trumps selections for these jobs have received additional control while the president tried to assert greater control over the Ministry of Justice and pursue a remuneration campaign.

Trump chooses the concerns of Democrats

In Nevada, Trump installed a right lawyer, Sigal Chattah, as an American interim prosecutor, attracting the opposition of the Democratic Senators of States, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen. Rosen is committed to using his senatorial prerogative to unilaterally block Chattah if the administration seeks to keep Chattah beyond a 120-day temporary period.

In New Jersey, Democratic Senator Cory Booker, member of the Senate Judicial Committee, said that he would not support Habba as an American permanent lawyer. She is a former Trump advisor to the White House and Personal Lawyer.

The Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, is committed to blocking Trumps' choices for two main prosecutors in his state. Schumer did not quote the concerns about the candidates, but rather what he said was the intention of the presidents to use the Ministry of Justice, the offices of the American lawyers and the application of the law as weapons to continue its perceived enemies.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was proud to appoint Alina Habba to play this role, and he believes that she is doing a great job to clean the New Jersey and enforce the law and the order.

The White House, in a press release, also criticized Schumer. He did not answer questions about the Nevada prosecutor.

Senator Schumer and his anti-line and order party favor the policy of critical appointments of the DoJ, obstructing President Trumps America again the agenda, said the White House spokesman Harrison Fields.

In response, Schumer said: The Ministry of Justice should spend more time pursuing criminals instead of continuing its perceived political enemies.

Democrats plan to use their blue slippower to block candidates

The opposition of Democratic senators would generally not have important for Trump's candidates as long as most Republicans, who control the majority, are united in support. But a longtime custom of the Senate, called Blue Slip, allows senators to block the appointments of the judges of the tribunals of the American district, the federal prosecutors and the American marshals of the states of origin of the legislators.

Republicans could decide to abandon this custom. But the president of the Senate judicial committee, Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said on several occasions that he would honor the Blue Slip objections of the Senators of the Original State on these prosecutors and judges.

I think it gives senators a helping hand in the choice of candidates for their state and ensuring that the candidates reflect their state, said senator Josh Hawley, R-MO., Member of the Committee. I mean, I certainly used blue pants when Democrat Joe Biden was president.

But Hawley also underlined the blue brief: I hope he would not be abused.

Democrats are alarmed with what they consider as a manifest politicization by prosecutors of the Ministry of Justice in the second term Trump. They indicate that Martins' provisional mandate in Washington, when he downgraded several senior officials who manipulated or supervised cases involving the riot of Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Democrats were also concerned about the resignations of lawyers from the South New York district, who was in charge of a corruption against the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, before being rejected in April.

Schumer announced in April that he would hold blue sheets for two American lawyers from the New York region.

In Nevada, Rosen and Cortez Masto denounced the appointment of Chattah, which is described on X as a #firebrand and proud American nationalist. Senators have quoted among their concerns in Chattah, comments the comments that the Prosecutor General of the United States is to be suspended from a crane (explanive).

Chattah also attracted the backlash last year for an article on X on the former New York representative, Jamaal Bowman, who is black, qualifying him as an anti -Semitic ghetto.

In a brief telephone call, Chattah told the Associated Press that she thought she would probably be permanently appointed to the position.

Played in the ear, she said, without developing. She did not comment on the objections of the senators.

Booker said he had conversations with the White House advice office on the post of American lawyer in his state. He refused to say if he would exercise his blue shift privileges for Habba if she was nominated, but said in the AP, I do not argue that she is permanent.

Habba did not respond to a message asking for comments.

Habba, who has become known for his frequent appearances by cable defending Trump in his legal battles and his appearances during his campaign events, had a limited experience in court before joining his legal team. During the Trumps defamation trial in 2024 in New York, she was repeatedly reprimanded by the judge for having disturbed the law and for having taken forward legal proceedings.

In its interim role, Habba announced last month that it had launched an investigation into the Democratic Governor of New Jerseys, Phil Murphy, and the Attorney General, Matt Platkin, on the directive of states that local police should not cooperate with federal agents leading to the application of immigration.

Stephen Saltzburg, professor of the law faculty of the University of George Washington and former official of the Ministry of Justice, said that in the past, including in Trumps, the presidents generally chose lawyers to serve as an American lawyer who were members of the same political party, but that they would receive bipartite support.

But now, said Saltzburg, the qualifications for some of the people named are simply supporters of Maga Faithful, referring to the Trumps Make American Great Movement.

The Trumps administration clearly indicated that it was willing to break the wall which once separated the Ministry of the White House and the Ministry of Justice, said Saltzburg, and it seems that it also extends to the offices of American lawyers.

There is a concern for the rule of law when everything seems to be dictated by the White House, he said.

The writer Associated Press Rio Yamat in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

