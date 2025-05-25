



Friday evening, the Trump administration withdrew its request to suspend an order from a federal judge in San Francisco who prevented the federal government from implementing large-scale reductions in federal workforce. Ina's letter to two paragraphs, US Solicitor D. John Sauer, said to the judges that US district judge Susan Illston had issued a new prescription, known as preliminary injunction, to replace a previous order they had asked the judges last week to take a break. The government has now gone to a federal court of appeal, said Sauer, asking it to suspend the new order of Ilons.

If the Court of Appeal refuses the request of governments, the Trump administration could return to the Supreme Court, asking the judges once again.

The case occurred after President Donald Trump published an executive decree ordered federal agencies to quickly undertake preparations to launch large -scale reductions in force (RIF), in accordance with the applicable law.

A group of challengers, including unions, advocacy groups and local governments, has filed a complaint, seeking to block the implementation of the Trumps Decree and a memorandum from the Management and Budget Office and the Staff Management Office containing instructions for federal agencies to order Trump.

On May 9, Illston made a temporary ban prescription which prohibited the Trump administration from going forward with Rif. The American Court of Appeal for the 9th circuit accelerated the request of governments to put in hold of it while its appeal continues.

But before the briefing was finished before the Court of Appeal, the Trump administration came to the Supreme Court, asking judges to intervene. Sauer told the judges that the order of Illlstons had caused massive confusion throughout the executive power. He added that because the federal law prohibits complainants from bringing a direct challenge to the RIF in the federal courts, they should not be allowed to use the order of Illlstons to make an end in this bar.

With the Origin of Origin Illlsons which is no longer in place and a request for institution in the 9th circuit to suspend its new prescription while it calls, the Trump administration withdrew its request to submit the initial pending order. But the government could return to the Supreme Court with a similar demand if the 9th circuit finally rejects its plea.

