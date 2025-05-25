Trump's Trump's strategy risks to give everyone a bad price of pricing





A warning to President Donald Trump: everyone, including your friends, is starting to obtain a brutal case of pricing exhaustion.

This is something to keep in mind even when you have an excellent case of politics, as with the explosion with double cannon on Friday.

Bar N ° 1: PREZ threatened an obligation of 50% on goods leaving the European Union to start next month, raging that trade discussions “are going nowhere” and that the EU “has been formed with the main aim of taking advantage of the United States on trade”.

It is absolutely true that the EU architects aimed to build a rival economic power, although the resulting block is now economically stagnant, crushed by the de facto rule of the self-esteem bureaucrats which made startups a rarity and the continent a technological back of the back, even if they have unjustly extinguish and punish us.

Barrel No. 2 exploded to Apple: Trump warned that the company that the fact of not putting back its manufacture at home would encourage a rate “of at least 25%”.

Again, it has a basic point: the price of the list of an iPhone is well above the cost of raw materials, and work even in higher wage America can only add so much; The displacement of the production of China to India can protect the enormous increase in the company, but would never satisfy a president who wants the main American companies to manufacture their products here.

In response, the DOW dropped 256 points in a volatile day (the last roller coaster on the market since the start of Trump's commercial wars), while the luxury manufacturer Volvo warned that prices on cars were going to make a spike.

None of this is fatal: it is the trend of longer -term actions that counts and the changes of real prices for most consumers, not high -end hysteria.

But it is more a cervical boost for those who follow closely: he continues to announce prohibitive samples, then to back down and even to brandish the currency offers, only to start again on the War Path.

This can make sense for him, and his specific targets can receive the message he sends, but everyone tries to read what it means for themselves.

Who is confident that they understand the strategy behind the tactic perfectly and do it enough to have a clear idea of ​​the place where things will be held in six months?

Sensitive importing and export companies, in particular Maman and Pop places with tiny margins (many of which are the own supporters of Trump), cannot plan or take risks when they do not know what is passing the pike, which stifles entrepreneurship.

And occasional observers will come to fear that he has no strategy, that he simply presses the tariff button when he is bored.

This is one thing for your enemies to find you unpredictable, another for your friends to worry that you act on pure whims.

All this uncertainty requires a full -fledged cost, the anxiety that is built with each surprise twist.

Every day, people are nervous: with the end of the 90 -day break on the deadline of Trump's “release day”, retailers like Walmart have clearly indicated that they could not (or do not eat) the cost of higher import prices, which means that customers should do it.

Very well: these are all negotiations in progress, and it is Trump's duty to negotiate hard, but the Americans are really tired of the prices: 57% say that they harm the economy; 26% think they are the biggest error in Trump's second term.

Even fans of the president's theater may have enough of an endless drama.

Trump clearly considers prices as a wonderful hammer, but everything is not a nail.

Maybe he could make a strong point of view or visibly using other tools he works to get better offers for our country.

