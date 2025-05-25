



President Donald Trump fell in love with his life at a dinner for Trump Memecoin investors.

After a sudden pop of what seems to have been a ball that broke out in the audience of his Virginia golf club, the president shed light on an assassination attempt during a rally in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

My ear! The president exclaimed in reference to the shot of rifle that grazed him. It was an incredible noise, very strange. This brings few memories back.

Newly emerged images of the event obtained by Mediitis have circulated online. The gap caused laughter of the crowd, which began to sing the fight! struggle! struggle! As Trump had done by being escorted out of the scene after the incident last year.

Trumps Ad-Lib recalled a similar joke by former president Ronald Reagan in 1987, when the deceased president joked, after a ball was also halfway through one of his speeches during an event in Berlin-West.

Reagan had also undergone an attempt at life six years ago, when in 1981, he was shot in the lung outside of a Washington hotel, DC, by the potential assassin John Hinckley Jr.

Trump's joke had a striking resemblance to a gag once made by Ronald Reagan, who joked “I missed” after a ball jumped during an event in which he spoke in 1987.

Trumps Gala Dinner for the same Investors, who was closed both to the public and to the press, took place under a shroud of secret Thursday evening in the middle of a generalized and growing outcry on cryptocurrency, which criticisms on both sides of the political fracture slam as an illegal enrichment system.

Trump joked one of the attempts of last year on his life while talking to a gala for investors of his $ Trump same on Thursday evening. Kent Nishimura / Reuters

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the event by insisting that the president attended dinner during his personal time rather than in his capacity as head of state.

Since then, participants have said that they were disappointed with both the quality of service and the apparent reluctance of the presidents to engage with the majority of his guests, who would have paid an average of $ 1.7 million per seat.

Food sucked. Has received no drink other than water or prevails over wine, a person told CNBC. [Trump] I did not speak to any of the 220 guests maybe the Top 25.

The gag on the attempt of recent years on his life in Pennsylvania was not the only joke that Trump made for the public throughout the evening, with him, later spent falling wise during his former president Joe Bidens.

The other administration, I do not know if they have become believers [in crypto]If they should have won, what I never felt that I couldn't believe that it could imagine losing Joe? The president said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-relives-july-2024-butler-assassination-attempt-during-memecoin-dinner-in-virginia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos