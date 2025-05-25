



The president of United Steelworkers, David McCall, described the move as a “disaster for American acid workers”.

On Friday, President Donald Trump reported a wide approval from the Japanese steel giant of Japanese steel to buy US Steel, an overthrow of his opposition to the campaign route to the merger which one day came after the United Steelworkers Union implored the president to maintain his commitment to conclude the proposed agreement.

In an article on his social media platform, Trump announced a “planned partnership” between us Steel and Nippon, which prompted the confusion of the specific terms of the agreement. US Steel’s stock has jumped more than 20% to news, and the two companies applauded it and congratulated Trump.

The president wrote that Us Steel “will remain in America” ​​and will keep his head office in Pittsburgh.

An anonymous person familiar with merger negotiations told Financial Times that the post of president was “considered” tacit approval “” of the redemption agreement of $ 15 billion which was announced in late 2023.

Former American senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) qualified Trump's reversal “a betrayal of American workers.

Related story

New research reveals that the cost of maintaining a dignified life in the United States has doubled since 2001.

United Steelworkers International President David McCall said in response to Trump's announcement that “we cannot speculate” on the details of the arrangement. But he reiterated the union's concerns that “Japanese, a foreign company with a long and proven, the violation of our commercial laws will further erode the capacity of domestic capital letters and compromise of thousands of good union jobs.”

Last month, Trump ordered the United States’s foreign investment committee to carry out an internal examination of “potential national security risks associated with the proposed transaction”. Reuters said that the Committee, which submitted its exam on Wednesday, was “divided by its recommendation”, but that “most of the panel members think that the security risks posed by the agreement can be treated”.

McCall responded Thursday to the recommendation of the panel with a scathing declaration, warning that “allowing the sale of our American steel in Japanese, a serial trade cheater, will be a disaster for American steel workers, our national security and the future of American manufacturing.”

“It is simply absurd to think that we could never entrust the future of one of our most essential industries to national defense and critical infrastructure, a business whose unfair commercial practices continue to date,” said McCall. “For decades, Japanese has thrown its products in our markets, which has cost us thousands of good jobs that supports the community and undermined our marshalous capacities.”

“Now, while he continues to make flashy promises concerning the investments offered, it remains clear that Japanese simply seeks to undermine our national interior industry,” he continued. “President Trump has publicly undertaken to block this sale since January 2024. We are now exhorting him to act decisively, closing the door once and for all during this sale in American acux and defending American manufacturing.”

Help truth-out to withstand the new McCarthyism

Trump administration punishes political dissent. Under pressure from a range of McCarthy style tactics, academics, activists and non -profit organizations are faced with important threats to express themselves or organize in resistance.

Truthout is attractive for your support to withstand this storm of censorship. We have failed our objectives in our recent fundraising, and we have to ask for your help. Do you make a unique or monthly donation?

As independent media without support for companies or billionaire property, Truthout is able to postpone the right story and expose the shocking extent of political repression under the new McCarthysm. Were determined to do this work, but were also deeply vulnerable to Trumps' attacks.

Your support will help us continue our non -profit movement journalism in the face of right -wing authoritarianism. Please make a tax deductible donation today.

This part was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It cannot be reproduced in any form without authorization or license of the source.

On Bluesky? We have created a starter pack to allow you to easily follow people of truth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://truthout.org/articles/trump-greenlights-us-steel-merger-despite-campaign-promise-to-scrap-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos