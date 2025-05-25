Trump tired and suspended arouses fresh panic on the cognitive decline in West Point Graduation





American president Donald Trump sparked a new wave of concern for his mental state on Saturday during an appearance to the president of West Point Military Academy, Donald Trump, aroused a new wave of concern for his mental state on Saturday during an appearance at the West Point Military Academy (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump sparked a new wave of concern on Saturday during an appearance at the West Point Military Academy. During the President's almost an hour speech, which many online people described as “weird”, the president seemed again to blur his words.

During several points during his speech, which a person described as “dull as dishes”, the president turned out to have scrambled his words rather than breathing between everyone. Again, some participants raised concerns about the age of Trump and the fact that many have sounded the alarm about its mental decline.

A participant, Steven Flanagan, 56, told the Irish star that he was concerned about the health of the commander -in -chief. I'm worried about an advanced chief, “he said.” We have had this last time and we have it now. “”

Read more: the random demand for JD vance for what Pope Leoread Plus wants: the real feelings of Melania Trump towards Donald Trump have taken care of by Lip Reader

Other participants quickly defended the president. Caleb, 23, who went to the Ohio Military Academy, told the point of sale that “it seemed good to me”.

“I didn't even notice it,” said Maria Romeo, from San-Dieg. Jalen, who did not reveal his last name, said that he did not know the speech of the premises either.

It was previously reported that Trump would have “lived in fear” every day of suffering of the same type of cognitive decline that made his father, Fred Trump, in the 1990s. Timothy L. O'Brien, the principal editor of Bloomberg Opinion, appeared the weekend: Primetime on MSNBC, where he discussed the repeated comments function, which is prohibited by the American Constitution.

The political analyst spoke of the second episode of the program after his beginnings on Saturday and said that the president's motivation had always been “self-agrandiating” or “self-preservation”. “While I was looking at this clip, you know, one of the things that really struck me is that Donald Trump has aged,” he said. Although it is not clear to which clip the commentator was referring.

O'Brien stressed that Trump was 79 years old in June and that, even if he wanted a third term at the end of which he would be 86, he would not be able to execute one because of the 22nd amendment, which clearly stipulates that the presidents are limited to two conditions. O'Brien also reveals that the president can be more aware of his limits than he leaves him due to the decline of his father.

Fred Trump was a property developer. He died of Alzheimer's pneumonia and disease at the age of 93 in 1999, only eight years after his first diagnosis of formal dementia.

He retained his title as chairman of the board of directors of Trump Management even after the diagnosis and continued to get to work, said his family friend and commercial partner Richard Levy. “He came to the office every day until the day he went to the hospital,” said Levy after Fred's death. Donald would now avoid discussing the incident despite the denigration of his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, for his allegations of cognitive impairment.

“Looking at how he answers the questions now in relation to Trump 1.0, he breathes a little his words, he looks tired, he is faced. And I don't know how authentic enthusiasm he has for power and the office he occupies, apart from the fact that it keeps him outside prison and keeps him on stage,” added O'Brien.

According to Trump's nephew, Fred C. Trump III, said the year that he feared that Trump will be the victim of dementia. The 61-year-old man told People magazine: “Like everyone, I saw his decline. But I see him in parallel with the way my grandfathers are declining. If someone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishstar.com/news/us-news/weary-slurring-trump-sparks-fresh-35283061 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos