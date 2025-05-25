



Islamabad:

Friday evening, the best brass in the country gathered under one roof at a high -level dinner organized by Marshal Syed Asim Munnir, a visible chair remained empty – that of Khyber -Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Although he was invited, the pillar of the PTI attended the event, rather choosing to attend a high -level meeting focused on obtaining the release of the imprisoned founding president of PTI, Imran Khan.

The absence of gandapur and the broader non -participation of the PTI management once again recalled that the country's ruling elite broke the bread, his former ruling party on the former imprisonment of the former prerequisite remained far from healing – a division that briefly brief during the recent Pakistani war.

The Friday evening banquet, organized in honor of the success of the armed forces in operation Bunyan-Um-Marsoos, attracted an elite crowd: President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the three provincial chief ministers (prohibiting the KP), governors, the main members of the cabinet and the senior political leaders, including the president of the PPP Bhutto Zardari and Anp's Aibal.

“CM SAHIB did not attend dinner because he was busy at a party meeting called to discuss the release of Imran Khan in prison,” KP CM spokesman Faraz Mughal told L'Express Tribune. “The meeting about the release of Imran Khan was more important than the Field Marshal dinner,” said the spokesperson.

Mughal said that the Sisters of Imran and the main party leaders had a long meeting concerning the liberation of the founding president and that is why he did not attend dinner.

He also confirmed that it was the same reason – a party meeting on the liberation of Khan – why Gandapur did not attend the ceremony where the chief of the army was officially raised to the rank of Marshal in the presidency the other day.

Since August 2023, Imran Khan has been incarcerated in the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, serving sentences in several cases, including accusations related to corruption – an accusation which he frequently used to head against his political opponents and even refused to shake their hands on this ground.

The efforts of his party to guarantee his release have so far produced little progress.

Khan and his party argue that affairs against him are politically motivated, aimed at putting him away from the national political landscape.

His continuous imprisonment not only remained a rallying point for the leaders and supporters of the PTI, but has become a central problem in the dead end with the establishment.

The central secretary of central information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, while addressing L'Express Tribune, said: “No one in our party was part of the dinner. I have no information suggesting that a PTI leader had been invited. If nobody had been invited, I would have known him.”

The party spokesman, while confirming that the CM was “definitively invited” said that the spokesman for the chief minister would be better placed to comment more. However, he added that neither he had no information or seen from photographs indicating that Gandapur had attended the event.

Apparently, the non-invitation to PTI and the remarkable absence of provincial minister in chief underlines the persistent pressure between the party and the powerful stakeholders in the midst of the frequent declarations of the leaders of the PTI according to which the party was ready to expose themselves with the establishment to reduce the political temperature of the country.

The question on the absence of PTI and Gandapur surfaced after inter-service public relations (ISPR) published a declaration, video and photos of the Friday evening dinner. The video and the photos have shown that the Marshal in the field received the guests, who also included the president of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Aimal Wali Khan from ANP.

The military media squadron press release said President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari, Vice-Director General and the Minister of Foreign Affairs; President of the Senate; National Speaker Assembly; federal ministers; governors; chief ministers; Joint committee of chiefs of staff; Air and naval chief of staff; high -senior direction of the main political parties; high -ranking government representatives; and senior officers of the three services were present during the rally.

Field Marshal had organized dinner to celebrate success in operation Bunyan-UM-Marsoos. On May 10, 2025, Pakistan had launched the response as reprisals to the non -provoked Indian aggression, including missile strikes on the Pakistani air bases and civil zones.

The operation, named after a Koranic term meaning “solid structure”, aimed to neutralize the main Indian military facilities and to demonstrate the military determination of Pakistan. After the Indian attacks, the armed forces of Pakistan targeted the installation of brahmos missile storage in Beas, air bases in Udhampur and Pathankot and a military intelligence training center in Ajeriri.

The armed forces of Pakistan also killed at least five Indian fighter planes, including a burst aircraft.

Pakistan's strong response quickly drawn international attention and obtained recognition from several renowned countries and experts, the world powers urging the two nations to defuse tensions and avoid new military confrontations.

A ceasefire has been in place since then.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2547663/gandapur-skips-field-marshals-dinner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

