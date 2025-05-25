Economy experts agree on the transfer of Jokowi fuel grants





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Economically expert at the University of Indonesia, Latif Adam, approved the concept of reality or transfer of fuel grants that Jokowi will have in the productive business sector, such as seeds and pesticides for farmers, as well as diesel fuel for fishermen. According to Latif, the transfer of fuel grant funds must be focused on the lower middle class program, such as direct aid in cash (BLT) and bad rice (Raskin). Latif said that the increase in fuel prices has had a major effect on the burden of medium -sized persons to drop, in particular linked to food prices, if the momentum of the increase was not appropriate. “The increase in fuel prices for subsidized influences on the lower middle class. They will be overwhelmed,” said Latif, Thursday, August 28, 2014. If the fuel grant is not reduced, said lative, the country's debt will swell around 2.13%. According to the State Finance Act, the maximum limit of the APBN and the APBD is 3% of GDP, with details of 2.5% of the central government and 0.5% of the local government. The increase in fuel prices cannot be avoided because the charge of subsidies makes it difficult to invest. This has an impact on obstruction of economic growth. Latif said that the increase in fuel prices had an impact on inflation. But that will not have a high effect if it is real on the right objective, as planned by Jokowi. Despite this, Latif said that he did not do simulating calculations if the price of fuel was really increased this year. When the increase in fuel prices of 2012 was carried out, Latif made a calculation, namely the increase in RP 1,500 per liter, a budget of up to 50 rp billions, with an inflation rate of 0.9%. “This year, I am not calculated. But it will be sure if it is increased from RP 1,500 to RP 2,000 per liter,” said Latif. Previously, President -elected Jokowi said he was ready to make unpopular decisions, namely the increase in fuel prices to reduce the burden of the state budget due to fuel subsidies. The fuel grant funds will be diverted for the benefit of the people. Jokowi has decided to increase fuel prices. Because, during a meeting in Bali, President Sby refused to increase fuel prices for reasons of inappropriate time. Cantika Belliandara The most popular:

