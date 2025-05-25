Trump gives a disjointed speech on trophies wives, golf and deceased Grand Al Capone in West Point's address to politically loaded





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history.

Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

President Donald Trump gave a politically disjointed speech on Dei's programs, Golf and Al Capone while addressing graduates in 2025 from the American military academy in West Point.

Saturday morning address in West Point, New York, spread for more than an hour. The speech was originally focused on West Point graduates and their achievements, but Trump quickly turned to other subjects.

The commander -in -chief of the American army used his opening speech to underline his efforts to put an end to the programs of diversity, equity and inclusion across the country. He claimed to have released our troops from division and degrading political parties, and said that there would be no more critical breed or transgender theory for everyone.

Open image in the gallery

President Donald Trump speaks to the American military academy 2025 in West Point Gradation (Reuters)

This follows its January executive decree which sought to deny the existence of transgender, intersex and non -binary people of the government.

“The work of the American armed forces is not to organize dragster shows to transform foreign cultures, but to spread democracy to everyone in the world to the point of a firearm, he said. Army's work is to dominate all enemy and destroy any threat to America, anywhere, at any time and any place.

West Point has dissolved several clubs depending on the race, ethnicity and sex following the Trumps anti-dei decree earlier this year. These groups included the Asian-Pacific Forum Club, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Native American Heritage Forum, the Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers and the Society of Women Engineers Club.

Trump, wearing a red cap again putting his political slogan Make America, again praised his administrations to the repression of immigration. It just comes a few hours that a federal judge ordered the administration to return a Guatemalan man wrongly expelled to Mexico.

Our country has been invaded in the past four years, and they have enabled people to come to our country which should not be, they should not be here we come out and ramelons where they came, Trump said.

I hope the courts will allow us to continue, he added. You know, we had the greatest electoral victory. It was November 5. We have won the popular vote by millions of votes.

Open image in the gallery

Trump arrives to give his start to West Point. The president discussed his efforts to end the Dei programs and his repression against immigration (AP)

Trump also mentioned some of his favorite famous names, including the retired professional golfer Gary Player.

To really succeed, you will always have to work hard, said Trump. An example is a great athlete, a Gary player, a great golfer. He was not as tall as the other men who played against him. Super, large and strong. Gary was a smaller guy.

He's a friend of mine, he gets angry a little against people. He strikes the ball as far, continued Trump. He said, I hit the ball further than them. Why am I little? But he worked very, very hard. He was always exercising. He was still well in advance on his time. He never stopped.

Trump then pivoted a discussion on the real estate developer William Levitt, who is widely considered to be the inventor of the modern American suburbs. Levitt died in 1994.

He was great in what he did, Trump said about Levitt. You see it everywhere in the country, still levittowns. It was a long time ago, but he was a first of the manufacturers of really, very large houses, and he became very rich, a very rich man, then he decided to sell.

Open image in the gallery

Trump shakes hands with West Point's superintendent, Steven W. Gilland. The president walked from a retired golf player and a real estate tycoon who died in his address (Getty Images)

And he sold his business, and he had nothing to do. He ended up divorcing, found a new wife. Can you say a trophy woman? I guess we can say a trophy woman. It didn't work too well, but it doesn't work too well, I have to tell you. Lots of trophies wives.

The president also spoke of his past legal challenges, saying that he had been the subject of an investigation more than the famous boss of the Mafia Al Capone. Trump made this comparison several times on the campaign track last year. Last spring, he also entered history by becoming the first former criminally condemned president.

I was the subject of a more investigation than the great Alphonse Capone, Trump told the West Point graduates. Alphonse Capone was a monster. He was a very hardened criminal. I followed more surveys than Alphonse Capone, and now I speak to you as president. Can you believe this?

Trump left the ceremony before noon and flew to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-west-point-address-dei-immigration-b2757275.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos