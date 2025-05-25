XIS history shapes China's diplomatic strategy

The writer is a member of the Asia Society Policy Institutes Center for China Analysis

To understand the approach of trade in trade and technological war with the United States, you must understand the psychology of the man who directs it. And that means grappling not only with ideology or great strategy, but with humiliation. It turns out that Xi Jinping is not content to fight against a trade war. He fights a memory.

When a Chinese hollow choir quoted Mao Zedongs On the prolonged war To supervise the last chapter of the American-Chinese establishment, it was not only a return to revolutionary tradition. It was a message to the domestic public that it was not a temporary scuffle, but a national resolution test.

Mao argued in 1938 that China, militarily weaker and fragmented, could not gain by direct confrontation. But that could last. Victory would come from patience and perseverance, leading to the enemy in a war of retirement by retirement, the impasse and finally, counterattack. Today, they are not Japanese troops but American prices and technological sanctions with which China is confronted. The battlefield has changed, but the logic is in the division of a dirty.

The United States’s media are reacting to the War Essays of Maos written in Yanan's caves while Japanese forces also advanced something deeper about XI himself.

XI was born in red royalty. His father, Xi Zhongxun, was a party leader. But this protection disappeared during the night when it was purge In the early 1960s. Adolescent XI was expelled from elite schools and qualified political responsibility. At the time, our classmates looked at us all and avoided us, as if we do not exist, said A student comrade who was ostracized.

This dislocation was walking deeply. He instilled in him not only a distrust of political tides, but a coarse belief in self-preservation by discipline, control and loyalty to the system which had formerly abandoned it.

It is emotional architecture behind the instincts governing the XIS and it directly shapes the way it interprets foreign pressure. American decision -makers can consider prices and flea restrictions as political tools to advance American interests. But for Xi, they echo something more raw: the experience of decreasing, delegitimizing, rejecting. Humiliation, once personal, has become national. Commercial wars are a barely veiled attempt to shame and contain China, to deny technological adulthood. The appropriate answer, in the XIS spirit, may not be a negotiated regulation but a long war of resistance.

In fact, difficulties should not be endured; It's something to conquer. XI was sent to a rural village during the cultural revolution. He first fled, but returned later and did it again. He lived in a cave. He shoved wastewater. He read Marx and asked several times to join the party, until he finally accepts it. It was a crucible. The knives are sharpened on the stone, he said.

This perspective is now cooked in the long -term Chinese strategy. XI does not seek to win the trade war in a conventional sense. He positions China for a grinding and grinding competition by strengthening interior capacity, hardening supply chains and eliminating the vulnerabilities perceived at foreign pressure. The development of Huaweis of its ascens tokens has secretly built in the shadow of American sanctions with state support is an example.

These chips, in particular the 910D, are starting to compete with the performance of Nvidia H100. The same logic applies to rare earths another arena where China, instead of chasing symmetry, weapons asymmetry. By tightening export controls on strategically critical metals such as dysprosium and terbium, China recalls that Washington that, in a long competition, dependence is the lever effect and Beijing has a lot.

But there is a setback. Once the struggle is raised in a moral story, flexibility begins to look like a capitulation. And this rigidity appears at home. Despite the promises of pivoting interior consumption and rebalancing the growth model, progress stops. Local officials and bureaucrats are opposed to the risk. The anti-corruption campaign, although politically effective, has paralyzed many intermediate level decision-makers. The party is disciplined, but it is also brittle.

By trying to inoculate the CCP against vulnerability, XI can undermine the very adaptability that the economy now needs. The state of prolonged war is historically resonant and politically useful. But this also creates strategic dead angles, especially in an interconnected and rapid global economy. Sometimes resilience requires adaptation, not just endurance.

For us, political decision -makers means that the pressure alone will not bring Xi to the table. He does not negotiate that he resists. He believes he has a story on his side. And the more the United States tries to force a break, the more it confirms its suspicion that humiliation, and not compromise, is the end of the game.