The Chinese Prime Minister provides Xi Jinping greetings in Prabowo





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang sent a message directly from President Xi Jinping to President Prabowo Suubianto. The message was delivered during a bilateral meeting which took place at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Sunday May 25, 2025.

“First of all, I want to transmit the best greetings and warm hopes of President Xi Jinping to the president of His Majesty,” Li Qiang said in the skills titles room, Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Li recalled the Prabowo meeting with Xi Jinping in China in November 2024. During the meeting, the two heads of state agreed with the importance of future development which had a broad impact.

“During the noble visit of the president in China in November of last year, our two heads of our state reached a significant consensus on the development of the Chinese-Indoneian community with a joint future which had regional and global influences,” he said.

This visit to Indonesia, said Li, aimed at deepening bilateral relations. Also explores more cooperation opportunities in various strategic sectors. “The goal of my visit at that time is to discuss cooperation with Indonesia in various related fields,” added Li Qiang.

On this occasion, PRABOWO SUBIANTO praised the signing of cooperation between the Republic of Indonesia Sea Security Agency or Bakamla and China Coast Guard (GCC) or the Chinese Coast Guard. Prabowo did not explain the form of cooperation. He only said that cooperation can acquire capacities, develop information and maritime security.

“This memorandum of understanding or a memorandum of understanding will increase cooperation in capacity building, information development and maritime security,” he said.

The head of state said the Indonesian government was ready to create a safe and prosperous area. Indonesia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China and together, we create a peaceful and safe area.

To strengthen the stability of the region, Prabowo said that the Indonesian government would continue to support and accelerate the completion of negotiations Code of Conduct. According to Prabowo, China is a partner capable of working together to maintain stability.

Li Qiang will make an official visit which should last three days going from May 24 to 26, 2025.

PRABOWO SUBIANTO previously highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership of Indonesia and the People's Republic of China (PRT) in the creation of the Peace and Stability of the Region. The head of state, the opinions that bilateral relations between Indonesia and China are very strategic and promising.

“I consider relations between Indonesia and China as a very strategic, very important and very promising bilateral relationship and I can determine the state of peace and stability in our region,” said President Prabowo in his remarks at the commercial reception Indonesia-Chinoise 2025 which took place at the Shangri-La, Jakarta hotel, on Saturday, May 24, it was quoted by official statuses.

In his remarks, the president also recalled the extraordinary respect he received during his first visit to China, before being officially appointed President of the Republic of Indonesia. “Also after being inaugurated, it may be only less than 3 weeks, the first country that I officially visited as President of the Republic of Indonesia was the People's Republic of China,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/perdana-menteri-cina-bawa-salam-xi-jinping-untuk-prabowo-1543719 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos