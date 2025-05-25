Should the semester IV be semester II?





Gelora.co – The proof of receipt of the payment of the Development of Education (SPP) revealed by the police of the criminal investigation to show that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi was a student of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), was questioned by the media and the political researchers Buni Yani. Buni Yani said Jokowi entered UGM in 1980, which means that he began to study in the first half around July / August, which means that he paid the SPP semester around July / August 1980. The semester II started around January and PAIE SPP in January 1981. Semester III and pay SPP from July / August 1981. Semester IV and tuition fees from January 1982. “Take a look at the reception of proof of criminal surveys. The costs of reducing tuition fees in January 1982 for semester II, should be for semester IV. Do I am being based directly or not, two consecutive semesters, so that in January 1982, it is only in the semester II, not in the semester IV?” Buni Yani declared cited his personal Facebook account on Sunday May 25, 2025. “The criminal investigation data is very confusing and strange. Maybe someone can explain?” He continued. Bareskrim Polri revealed a number of evidence showing that Joko Widodo was a student from the Faculty of Forestry UGM. One of them is a sign of SPP SPP SEMESTER II of the academic year 81-82 on behalf of Joko Widodo. “(Already) indicated by the Puslabfor, the laboratory tested said that the stamp is identical and the same as a comparison,” said the director of criminal acts, General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro at a press conference on Thursday, May 22, 2025. We know that the Directorate of the General Criminal Law of the Criminal Survey said that the UGM baccalaureate diploma belonging to President Joko Widodo was original. During a press conference, Criminal Investigation also joined a variety of photos of documents which strengthen the assertion that the original Jokowi diploma, in particular by posting a photocopy of a diploma which was complained by the team of Faux Ulema and activist defenders (TPUA). Despite this, Bareskrim did not display a photo of the original Jokowi diploma document, but only a photo of the time of a diploma that would have been original by Jokowi's lawyer in Bareskrim.

