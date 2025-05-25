PTI would have taken up the efforts to launch a new series of negotiations with the government





The president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and the president of the NA, Ayaz Sadiq, illustrated during a meeting in this unclean image. The lawyer for advisor X @ naofpakistankp Saif says that PTI is not in official talks currently. Barrister Saif met Imran Khan at Adiala prison two nights ago. Imran gave key instructions to Saif on advanced negotiations.

Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) would have taken up the efforts to launch a new series of negotiations with the outgoing government.

Sources have said that attempts were underway to start talks between PTI and the government, with PTI president, lawyer Gohar and lawyer Saif actively involved in the process.

According to sources, dialogue had stalled due to increased tensions between Pakistan and India.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advisor on information lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif told Geo News that PTI was currently not engaged in any official negotiations with a party. However, the efforts for the release of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, continue.

It should be noted that the lawyer Saif met the founder of the PTI and former Imran president, at Adiala prison two nights ago.

Sources have also revealed that at the meeting, Imran published important instructions in Barrister Saif concerning the progress of talks with the government.

In a major political development, the imprisoned founder of PTI agreed to initiate dialogue with the government, following a recent offer extended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The former Prime Minister, however, argued that these talks take place far from the dazzling of television cameras to ensure significant results.

Development was followed by the recent speech of the PM Shehbazs on the prosecution of the National Assembly, where he invited PTI to join the national dialogue

A report published in the newslater in the week suggested that no agreement or concession had yet been extended to Imran or his party despite the rumors that went around political circles.

Far from being recipient of an offer, it is the management of the PTI which works quietly behind the scenes, seeking to open a dialogue behind with the government and the establishment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/605971-pti-reportedly-resumes-efforts-to-initiate-new-round-of-negotiations-with-govt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos