Jokowi's spicy satire for Roy Suryo CS: After a diploma, you want to check KTP, KK, SIM?





The 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke of the controversy of his diploma and his thesis which continued to be questioned by a certain number of parties. (Collage photo). Bentengsumbar.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke of the controversy of his diploma and his thesis which was continuously questioned by a certain number of parties. In his last statement, Jokowi in an occasional tone offended the criticisms that continued to doubt the validity of his education documents. According to Jokowi, he had fulfilled all the academic obligations, including the thesis of the college at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). His scientific work was also submitted to the UGM library as procedures. However, the controversy continues to drive and the accusations of false diplomas still appear. Especially after a number of figures such as Roy Suryo, Doctor Tifa and others have spoke by questioning the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. “If you spread everywhere, later it will not be over,” said Jokowi. He also criticized a number of parties, saying that they could question and doubt other things about him. “After checking the diploma, check the thesis. Later, check KTP, check KK, check the SIM card. Everything is checked,” he said. Jokowi's diploma has been proven original Previously, the criminal investigation police said that the Jokowi diploma was original and valid. The conclusion was obtained after a series of medico-legal laboratory tests (LABFOR) by the Medico-Legal Laboratory Center (PUSLABFOR). In the comparison test, the Jokowi document compared to three diplomas belonging to his colleague from the UGM. Consequently, all elements such as paper equipment, safety, printing techniques, signature ink, until the stamp stamps are declared identical and derived from an official product type. What is the next step? Although its authenticity has been proven, Jokowi continues the legal process for those who are considered to have defamed its good reputation. Some of the reported characters include Roy Suryo, Doctor Tifa, Rizal Fadillah and Eggy Sudjana.

