President Xi Jinping transmits greetings







Jakarta – Chinese Prime Minister (PM) Li Qiang meets bilateral with the President of the Republic of Indonesia PRABOWO SUBIANTO At the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. Prime Minister Li also expressed his warm greetings of the President of China Xi Jinping in Prabowo. The bilateral meeting of the Republic of Indonesia and China took place at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Sunday (25/05/2025). Prabowo and a number of ministers sat at the table against the PM Li and its delegates. “First of all, I want to transmit the warm greetings and the best hope of President Xi Jinping to His Majesty the president,” Prime Minister Li told. Scroll to continue with content Prime Minister Li expressed his appreciation in Prabowo for the invitation to Indonesia. He said that this meeting was also a commemoration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between China and the RI. “Dear President Prabowo, I am very happy to be able to make an official visit to Indonesia during your invitation, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Indonesia,” he said. Prime Minister LI said that China and RI had cooperation between the development of the Chinese-Indoneian community to increase regional and global influences. According to him, there will be prospects for a large cooperation between China and RI in the future. “During the noble visit of the president in China in November of last year, our two important consensus chiefs on the development of the Chinese-Indoneian community with a joint future which have regional and global influences, which have brought relations between our two countries to the new level of history and opened large prospects for our bilateral cooperation,” said the Prime Minister. Also look at “Prabowo welcomes Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang at the Palace Merdeka” here: (Water / water) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7931465/bertemu-prabowo-di-istana-pm-china-presiden-xi-jinping-sampaikan-salam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos