CM Stalin Exhort PM Modi to erase projects, emits a TN key





Chennai: After having strongly urged the government of the Union to release funds without discrimination, the chief minister MK Stalin also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person and presented a short list of wishes for the well-being of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to the media of the house of Tamil Nadu after the meeting of Niti Aayog in Delhi, Stalin said: “After the meeting of Niti Aayog, I looked for five minutes with the Prime Minister. During the meeting, I personally urged him to respond to the requests that I presented at the Niti Aayog meeting.” In addition to the release of the SSA funds, the chief minister asked the PM to sanction the metro projects offered for Coimbatore and Madurai, and the expansion of Coimbatore airport. “I also urged her to accelerate the transfer of MRTS to Chennai Metro Rail, to implement the Road ChengalpattiDivanam project as a project with eight lanes, to establish an AIMS in Coimbatore, to welcome Christians Dalit converted into SC List and to recover the Fishermens boats from Tamil Nadu of Sri Lanka.” Asked about PMS's response, Stalin said, “What will he say? Will he say no? He will say yes. Let's see if he is realized or not.” On the question of knowing if he was confident that the government of the Union responds to his requests, Stalin said: “Already they have retained the funds for CMRL Phaseii. I urged him. He filled it later. PM said, you asked, I realized. I told him that I had raised requests now and he must make them now.” By minimizing the criticisms of the oppositions connecting his visit to Delhi to the raids of emergency in the Tasmac affair, Stalin said that he had neither a white flag nor a saffron flag, unlike the opposition chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. Reacting to a specific request on Palaniswami attributing his visit to Delhi to the raids, Stalin said: “EPS said that I act white flag. Unlike him, I have neither a white flag nor a saffron flag.” On the growing frequency of emergency raids at the Tamil Nadu, Stalin said: “They are political in nature. We will face them in the way they must be confronted.” Asked about the opposition calling the alleged scams of Tasmac and sand extraction, he said: “They are lies and unnecessary campaigns and campaigns against us. The ministers concerned denied them. The opposition deliberately. They will do closer to the elections. We are ready to face it.” Breaking his silence on the interim order of the supreme courts remaining at his probe in the Tasmac affair, he said: “It is a just order”. Regarding the meeting with the leaders of the Congress Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the president of the DMK said: “It was a courtesy meeting. Each time I visited Delhi, I never failed to meet him. We also discussed politics, I do not deny it.” Meanwhile, the apparently harmonious photographs of exchanges between Modi and Stalin in the presence of the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, raised some eyebrows at home at Tamil Nadu.

