



Sijogja.com: The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), discussed the alleged irregularities of his thesis which was questioned by a certain number of parties. Previously, the former Minister of Young and Sports (Menpora) of the Republic of Indonesia, Roy Suryo and the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team had highlighted the irregularities of Jokowi's thesis. Roy Suryo even claimed to have examined the thesis of the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka on the campus of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in April 2025. Recently, the criminal investigation police said that on the basis of the medical-legal laboratory test, the thesis and the diploma belonging to Jokowi, the results were identical, on May 22, 2025. Back on Jokowi's response, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia stressed that he had finished a scientific newspaper which was an obligation to obtain his S1 diploma at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. “This thesis is also in the library of the Faculty of Forestry. There are. In the past, we have given it in the teaching section. There was everything. Jokowi also regretted, the parties who questioned his diploma and his thesis even if the criminal investigation police had declared the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma of the Faculty of Forestry UGM. “Later, if you spread everywhere, it will not be over,” complained about the silhouette born solo. “After checking the diploma, check the thesis. Later, the verification of the KTP, the verification of the KK, the verification of the SIM card. All verified,” added Jokowi. (SV)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sijogja.com/news/18415218814/jawab-soal-kejanggalan-skripsi-jokowi-minta-roy-suryo-cs-tinjau-langsung-ke-perpustakaan-ugm

