The caste of the chief caste of the NDA and Op Sindoor, a counter-nox strategy of hail





A conclave of a day of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Minister -in -Chief and Deputy Chief in chief concluded in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra modifying the session and several main ministers of the present unions. Keeping at the Ashoka hotel, the meeting saw the participation of approximately 20 ministers in chief and 18 deputy ministers of the NDA states. The national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, were also present. Two key resolutions were adopted at the meeting, one on the Sindoor operation and another on the caste census. Maharashtra's deputy minister in deputy chief Eknath Shinde said: “Two resolutions were adopted, first on Operation Sindoor and the second caste census. Everyone thanked and congratulated our armed forces and Prime Minister Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor. ” The resolution on Operation Sindoor was proposed by the chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, and supported by Eknath Shinde. JP Nadda said: “The current campaign against Naxalites was also discussed … Our Chhattisgarh CM explained how we fought against naxalism and how we succeed. The Minister of the Interior of Chhattisgarh Vijay Sharma stressed the way in which we rehabilitate the areas affected by Naxal and bringing them in the main current. “ The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, informed the leaders of the center strategy against left extremism. “He guided us and informed all the deputy chief ministers and ministers on how we used our strength to defeat it,” added Nadda. The caste census proposal was introduced by Haryana's chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, and supported by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, said Nadda. The deputy minister -chief of the Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, reiterated that the caste census aligns with the constitutional commitments of the BJP. “We have also discussed the caste census, which is part of the BJP constitution,” he said. Several ministers in chief also presented the main well-being and development regimes of their respective states during the session. The meeting also paid tribute to the victims of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, offering tributes to those who lost their lives. Eknath Shinde, while he was speaking at the meeting, praised Prime Minister Modi and Operation Sindoor. He said that the NDA has proven that the expression “those who compete with us will be destroyed” is not only a saying but a reality. He added that the Sindoor operation has instilled a renewed feeling of self -confidence and pride of ordinary Indians. “We salute the policies of the center, the bravery of our armed forces and the courage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Shinde. Referring to the recent Declaration of PM Modi, “PM Modi does not have blood in its veins, but Hot Sindoor”, said Shinde, “the 140 crores of this country are proud of you. It is the good fortune of each citizen that we have a courageous, valiant and altrupled patriot as you as Prime Minister.” “The Sindoor operation will fall into history as a strong response to those who tried to derail the peaceful development course of India,” said Shinde. He added that the operation reflects the unwavering commitment of the Government of NDA to India's sovereignty and the security of its citizens. Posted by: ATUL Mishra Posted on: May 25, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-chairs-nda-chief-ministers-meet-caste-census-operation-sindoor-agenda-2730218-2025-05-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

