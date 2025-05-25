More foreign students? DW 24/05/2025





Founded in 1636, Harvard University is one of the most prestigious educational establishments in the world. He has produced many winners of the Nobel Prize and eight American presidents. However, the current American president, Donald Trump, said Harvard “a joke” that he can't find fun. According to Trump, the University teaches “hatred and stupidity” and hires “Woke, radical on the left, idiots”. This he said in an article on his own social media platform, Truth Social, in mid-April, was the reason why Harvard “should no longer receive federal funds”.

Government agencies immediately frozen $ 2.2 billion (approximately 2.2 billion) that had been reserved for university. Then, in May, a government's anti -Semitism working group informed university management that an additional $ 450 million was also being reduced.

On Thursday, May 22, the Trump administration increased the conflict. The Secretary in the United States of internal security, Kristi Noem, published a letter revoking the license of the university to register foreign students. Harvard received a deadline of 72 hours to provide the administration specific information on foreign students if he wanted to regain his license.

Donald Trump screenshot on April 16 on Truth Socialimage: Donald Trump / Social Truth

Harvard quickly continued the administration and won a first legal victory the next day when the American district judge Allison D. Burroughs discovered in favor of the university. She accepted her argument according to which the government order would cause Harvard “immediate and irreparable injuries” and temporarily blocked the order pending a new hearing.

What is the justification for the Trump administration for its actions?

As Trump himself said himself and many of those who are close to him, they are disturbed that, in their eyes, the teaching and search for Harvard are dominated by the content of the left and the ideologies. However, the American Constitution clearly indicates that the government can only limit freedom of expression in some very specific cases. Last month, more than 100 American universities signed an open letter, citing the Constitution and Protestant against “the unprecedented government exceeds and political interference”.

The legal pretext for financing cuts is the pro-Palestinian demonstrations which took place in many American universities in reaction to the War of Israel against Hamas. War is Israel's response to the terrorist attack launched from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. There have been many reports that Jewish students were targeted in anti-Semitic attacks during demonstrations in the United States. The United States, as well as Germany, Israel and other countries, characterize Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The American government cites pro-Palestinian demonstrations like this, in Harvard in April 2024, as a reason to withdraw university funding: Ben Curtis / AP / DPA / Picture Alliance Why did the US government Harvard in sight?

The new US government has withdrawn or threatened to do so, at around 60 universities. In March, for example, he withdrew $ 400 million in Columbia University in New York University, accusing the university management of “continuous inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students”.

Columbia continued the administration for the cancellation of funding, but he complied with several other government demands, such as the ban on the port of masks during demonstrations, the hiring of a new security personnel and changes to the management of the Department of Studies in the Middle East, South and Africa. Despite this, the United States Ministry of Health and Social Services has nevertheless confirmed the accusation of inaction.

Harvard, who is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a suburb outside Boston, is so far the only university to openly resist the administration's requests. Part of the reason for which it can afford to challenge the government is that it has an endowment of more than $ 50 billion. This endowment can now be targeted by the government.

What would the new measures for Harvard mean?

If the administration succeeds in preventing Harvard from registering international students, a consequence will be that many international students will lose their residence permit in the United States, unless they are able to register in another university.

Future of thousands of foreign students in Harvard at stake

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

This would not only deprive Harvard of international talents. There are approximately 6,800 non -American citizens registered at university, who receive around $ 400 million per year in tuition fees. The costs are the same for American students around $ 59,000 per year, but many are awarded to scholarships as the Finance University. Overall, Harvard therefore wins more international students than American students.

The American government also plans to impose heavy taxes on capital gains in university allocations. Endowment funds are invested mainly in titles, which gives hundreds of millions of dollars a year. During his first mandate, Trump introduced a tax on capital gains of 1.4% for universities with endowments exceeding $ 500,000 per student. Now, he offers to add other levels, and for capital gains on endowments in the highest category of more than $ 2 million per student at 21%.

In the national newspaper USA Today, the economist Phillip Levine said that elite universities like Yale, Stanford, MIT, Princeton and, of course, Harvard, could each face tax invoices between 400 and 850 million dollars per year as part of the new program.

What is the request of the US Harvard government?

According to a letter sent by three government agencies to the university administration, the US government demands that Harvard implement radical reforms by August 2025, supposedly to counter what it perceives as the domination of left -wing ideologies at Harvard Faculties.

The Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the richest university in the world, while being one of the most prestigious: Charles Krupa / AP / Picture Alliance

These reforms include the introduction of new guidelines to limit the “power” of students and teachers, in particular university staff “more committed to activism than learning”. Jobs and places of study, indicates the letter, should in the future be attributed solely on the basis of merit: the university must “cease all preferences according to race, color, religion, sex or national origin”. Programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) must be interrupted. In addition, he says, the reforms will expand the range of points of view represented and prevent the admission of “hostile” of students to “American values ​​and institutions”.

It is not clear what will happen next. Judge Burroughs, who temporarily blocked the government order on Friday, planned for a hearing on May 29 to decide whether the appeal must be extended or not. These are probably the first stages of what could be a long legal battle.

This article has been translated from German.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/trump-vs-harvard-elite-university-with-no-international-students/a-72660190 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos