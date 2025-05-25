



Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Eductin of the Popular China Republic Quito, May 24, 2025 The presence of Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Education of the People's Republic China and Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, Marc a key moment in the transition of the government in Ecuador. The senior Chinese official participated in the possession ceremony of Daniel Noboa and held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabriela Sommerfeld, where the strategic nature of the relationship between the two passes is reaffirmed. During the meeting during which the Minister of Education and the Head of Senescyt also stressed the importance of expanding educational, scientific and technological cooperation between the two nations. The Ecuadorian government expresses its interests in which scholarships and training programs for Ecuadorian Jvenes in Chinese institutions are increased. During the meeting, the importance of educational cooperation and the interest of the equator in which the scholarships and the training possibilities of the Ecuadorian Jvenes are increased. pic.twitter.com/ozwfvjuzup – Chance del Ecuador (@Cancalec) May 23, 2025 The visit of the Special Delegate of Xi Jinping ratifies the priority place that the equator occupies within the international projection of China in Latin America, in particular after the adhesion of the PAS on the initiative of the band and the route in 2018. Currently, China is one of the main business partners of the Ecuador, a financier of strategic infrastructure and key actor in sectors such as energy, mining, technology and education. This diplomatic approach occurs in a context of redefinition of the global card of alliances of Latin America, in which China seeks to consolidate its role as a reliable partner, not only in economic terms, but also in the Mbito of Cooperation for Human Development. FIN

