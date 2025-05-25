About the Jokowi diploma, Roy Suryo criticized the “identical” conclusion of the police

Jakarta, kompas.com – Roy Suryo highlight the term 'identical“From the police, the conclusion of the examination of the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Roy Suryo has delivered to the point with an Adisty program, broadcast by the YouTube account of Kompas TV, Saturday (24/24/2025), the term “ `identical '' depends very on other diplomas used as comparison of authenticity Jokowi diploma.

“The words are” identical “. If that is identical, it means that” this “is identical to” this “. If it is sought, it is not the gold stallion or inspected authentication, then this cannot be a sample (compared to success),” said Roy Suryo in the title of speech.

Roy estimated that an investigation into the Jokowi diploma was not transparent. He also doubted other diplomas used as a comparison to ensure the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.

“Three (the owner of the diploma) We know which (his identity) can also be a gymnasium. That (this could be) a new impression,” said Roy.

Police affirms “identical”

Last Thursday (05/22/2025), director of General Crimes (Dirtipidum) Bareskrim PolriBrigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro transmitted the results of the investigation into the alleged report on the false diploma of Jokowi.

This is the extract from the general brigadier of the Djuhandhani sentence in questions number four on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma:

“”The investigator received the original document of the forest diploma number 1120 in the name of Joko Widodo with NIM 1681KT of the Faculty of Forestry UGM on November 5, 1985, which was tested in the laboratory with a sample of comparison of three colleagues during the conference period of the UGM Forestry Facefuly, in particular:

– Paper equipment,

– paper safety,

– Printing technique,

– handwritten ink,

– stamp stamps, and

– Ink signature belonging to the dean and the chancellor

From the researcher, the evidence and the comparison are identical or come from the same product.“”

For complete video recording containing the Djuhandani declaration, you can listen to it on the youtube channel Kompas TV, Click on this link.

As Djuhandhani declaration above, the police used the word “identical” as a conclusion of an investigation by the National Police Forensic Laboratory Center (Puslabfor).

The “identical” conclusion is obtained through the method of comparison of the Jokowi diploma with three other diplomas which were considered an authenticity.

“This call test was carried out on the original diploma belonging to Mr. Jokowi, and three comparison diplomas of his colleague in UGM with the same year of graduation,” said Djuhandhani.

The report on the false diploma alleged Jokowi was submitted by the head of the team of defenders of the defenders (TPUA) of Ulama and the activists (TPUA) EGI Sudjana.

Because the police received a conclusion concerning the Jokowi diploma, the report in the report on the allegedly Jokowi's false diploma was arrested.

“According to the complaint process, it can be concluded that there is no criminal act so that this case is arrested in the investigation,” said Djuhandhani.



