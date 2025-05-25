Politics
About the Jokowi diploma, Roy Suryo criticized the “identical” conclusion of the police
Jakarta, kompas.com – Roy Suryo highlight the term 'identical“From the police, the conclusion of the examination of the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
Roy Suryo has delivered to the point with an Adisty program, broadcast by the YouTube account of Kompas TV, Saturday (24/24/2025), the term “ `identical '' depends very on other diplomas used as comparison of authenticity Jokowi diploma.
“The words are” identical “. If that is identical, it means that” this “is identical to” this “. If it is sought, it is not the gold stallion or inspected authentication, then this cannot be a sample (compared to success),” said Roy Suryo in the title of speech.
Read also: Roy Suryo is still a problem with the Jokowi diploma, now wanting to go to the police supervisor
Roy estimated that an investigation into the Jokowi diploma was not transparent. He also doubted other diplomas used as a comparison to ensure the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.
“Three (the owner of the diploma) We know which (his identity) can also be a gymnasium. That (this could be) a new impression,” said Roy.
Police affirms “identical”
Last Thursday (05/22/2025), director of General Crimes (Dirtipidum) Bareskrim PolriBrigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro transmitted the results of the investigation into the alleged report on the false diploma of Jokowi.
This is the extract from the general brigadier of the Djuhandhani sentence in questions number four on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma:
“”The investigator received the original document of the forest diploma number 1120 in the name of Joko Widodo with NIM 1681KT of the Faculty of Forestry UGM on November 5, 1985, which was tested in the laboratory with a sample of comparison of three colleagues during the conference period of the UGM Forestry Facefuly, in particular:
– Paper equipment,
– paper safety,
– Printing technique,
– handwritten ink,
– stamp stamps, and
– Ink signature belonging to the dean and the chancellor
From the researcher, the evidence and the comparison are identical or come from the same product.“”
For complete video recording containing the Djuhandani declaration, you can listen to it on the youtube channel Kompas TV, Click on this link.
Also read: Roy Suryo Criticism of the legal process of the Jokowi diploma as a criminal investigation: funny!
As Djuhandhani declaration above, the police used the word “identical” as a conclusion of an investigation by the National Police Forensic Laboratory Center (Puslabfor).
The “identical” conclusion is obtained through the method of comparison of the Jokowi diploma with three other diplomas which were considered an authenticity.
“This call test was carried out on the original diploma belonging to Mr. Jokowi, and three comparison diplomas of his colleague in UGM with the same year of graduation,” said Djuhandhani.
Read also: Original diploma or Jokowi false? Polri Wait the results of the medical-legal examination
The report on the false diploma alleged Jokowi was submitted by the head of the team of defenders of the defenders (TPUA) of Ulama and the activists (TPUA) EGI Sudjana.
Because the police received a conclusion concerning the Jokowi diploma, the report in the report on the allegedly Jokowi's false diploma was arrested.
“According to the complaint process, it can be concluded that there is no criminal act so that this case is arrested in the investigation,” said Djuhandhani.
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/25/16002011/soal-ijazah-jokowi-roy-suryo-kritisi-kesimpulan-identik-dari-polisi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM China Li Qiang transmits Xi Jinping greetings in Prabowo
- Research: 94.2 Citizens do not believe the authenticity test of the Jokowi Bareskrim diploma
- The American soldiers move the messaging in Africa, telling the allies to prepare to stand up
- Taiwanese table tennis duo win silver in Doha
- PM Narendra Modi Est Hails Operation Sindoor to stimulate feelings for interior manufacturing
- Govt should increase the defense budget, explains the Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal
- Brenna Bird still auditions for Donald Trump
- Overdose deaths across the state, but increased reported in the Eastern Panhandle
- Shehbaz, Erdogan puts pressure on stronger trade and investment links
- Carrie Prsente Poppy, last member of the gang
- Have a false degree and digital democracy
- British pensioners can face tax claws under winter fuel payments.