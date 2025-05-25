“Final member of a gang” Baby Joy for Boris Johnson and Carrie





It is an exciting period for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, because the couple welcomes another little one in the world. The former British Prime Minister welcomed his ninth baby. The new Carrie mother took social networks To share their baby's news, a girl named Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, after welcoming her on Wednesday, May 21. The Johnsons have already offered a soft nickname for the baby, with his mother who nursing her “pops” and “pop pie”. Adorable! Boris and Carrie Johnson welcome baby. Pic: Carrie Johnson / Instagram Carrie revealed that their older children, Wilf, Romy and Frank, are “completely delighted” of the new arrival. She explained that Romy is “particularly” delighted because she was desperate for a little sister. Bring the matching dresses. The 37 -year -old shared a series of pictures of the family meeting the little one, which looked like a ray of sunshine in an all -yellow outfit. Boris and Carrie Johnson welcome baby. Pic: Carrie Johnson / Instagram “I can't believe how pretty and small you are. Feel incredibly lucky. We are all completely struck, ”wrote Carrie. “I'm not sure that I have slept for a minute since you were born, because I can't stop looking at what extent you are completely charming. “Thank you very much to the incredible maternity team of the UCLH and in particular to Asma and Patrick who maintained me so well during all my pregnancies. I really can't thank you enough guys, “she said. Boris and Carrie Johnson welcome baby. Pic: Carrie Johnson / Instagram She nicknamed Poppy as the last member of the family gang, “adding:” Back from the hospital now and the time of cocktails and pizza with my little drowsiness on my knees. Life does not improve. A series of sympathizers flooded the comments section to congratulate the journalist and her former husband of the Conservative Party. Boris and Carrie Johnson welcome baby. Pic: Carrie Johnson / Instagram 'Total Heaven !! Perfection. By sending you so much love '' said one person, while another added: “ carrie !!! What a surprise!!!! And what a magnificent new addition. Congratulations to all of you. The couple welcomed their first child, Wilfred, in April 2020, in the first months of the Pandemic Covid-19, and has been going since. Boris also shares four other children with her ex-wife, Marina Wheeler, and another child he had because of a connection with the HElen Macintyre art consultant in 2009.

