Donald Trump attacks Harvard. Again





Washington:

US President Donald Trump defended his administration’s decision to block Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students after a judge suspended the action. On Sunday on his social platform of truth, Trump said that almost 31% of students studying in Harvard come from foreign countries – some of which are not in friendly terms with the United States – and the university administration is not to come with details on these students despite repeated requests from his administration.

“Why does Harvard do not say that almost 31% of their students come from foreign lands, and yet these countries, some steps at all friendly with the United States, pay nothing to the education of their student, and they do not intend it. No one told us,” Trump posted.

“We want to know who these foreign students are, a reasonable demand because we give Harvard billions of dollars, but Harvard is not exactly to come. We want these names and countries. Harvard has $ 52,000,000, using it and stop asking the federal government to continue to grant you money,” he added.

The remarks occurred after a federal judge temporarily retained the Trump administration's decision to block foreign students at Harvard, a policy imposed on the elite establishment the day before which has thrown the future of thousands of students and the flow of lucrative revenue which they provide in doubt.

Thursday's ordinance was adopted by the Secretary of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, also forced current foreign students to transfer to other schools or to lose their legal status, while threatening to extend repression to other colleges. Noem accused the University of “promoting violence, anti -Semitism and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party”.

Harvard said that the Trump administration’s decision, which affects thousands of students, was illegal and was equivalent to reprisals and continued the Trump administration to “stop the arbitrary, capricious, illegal and unconstitutional action of the government”.

Trump's repression against universities

The Trump administration’s decision has marked a major escalation of the Trump administration campaign against Elite Ivy League University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which has become one of Trump's most eminent institutional targets.

Trump, a Republican, took office in January, promising a large -scale immigration repression. His administration attempted to revoke student visas and green cards of foreign students who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. He made an extraordinary effort to reorganize private colleges and schools through the United States, saying that they promote anti-American, Marxist and “Radical” ideologies. He criticized Harvard for hiring eminent democrats for teaching or leadership positions.

In Harvard, the government threatened to put $ 9 billion in funding during examination, then freezed a first slice of $ 2.2 billion in grants and $ 60 million in official contracts. He also targeted a researcher from the Harvard Medical School for expulsion.

Foreign students in Harvard

Harvard is the richest American university with an endowment worth $ 53.2 billion in 2024. It scored nearly 6,800 international students during the 2024-2025 school year, or 27% of its total registration, according to University Statistics.

In 2022, Chinese nationals were the largest group of foreign students at 1,016, showed university figures. After that, students from Canada, India, South Korea, Great Britain, Germany, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

The loss of foreign nationals – more than a quarter of his student body – could prove to be expensive in Harvard, who charges tens of thousands of dollars per year of tuition fees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/trump-vs-harvard-university-donald-trump-attacks-harvard-again-want-to-know-who-8502232 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos