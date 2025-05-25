



May 26 1898 – Korea opens three ports to foreign trade. Overseas people and goods are starting to circulate in the country via Masan, Gunsan and Hamheung. 1952 – Fifty opposition legislators are arrested by military police after refusing to support the proposal of President Rhee Syngman to introduce a referendum for a presidential election. Rhee has seen little chance of re -election by Parliament, two thirds of which were controlled by self -employed. 1961 – The United Nations regains operational control of the South Korea soldiers following a coup headed by Park Chung -Hee. The country had regained control of its UN soldiers after the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. 1978 – The construction of a large petrochemical complex is completed in Yeocheon, 316 kilometers south of Seoul. 1992 – Kim Dae -Jung, then co -president of the Democratic Party of the Millennium opposition, was appointed party candidate for the presidential election in December of the same year. Kim lost in front of the candidate of the Kim Young-Sam power party but won the next elections in 1997. 1995 – North Korea publicly recognizes its chronic food shortages and requires rice assistance in Japan. 1999-A South Korean manufacturing satellite, kitsat-3, is successfully launched in orbit from the Sriharikota range in Madras, India. 2002-The veteran director IM Kwon-Taek becomes the first South Korean to win the Prize for Best Director at the Cannes International Film Festival for “Chihwaseon”, the history of an eminent Korean painter at the end of the 19th century. 2014-The South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-Se and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, agree to strengthen cooperation in the reduction of nuclear ambitions in North Korea. Wang was in Seoul for a two -day visit to discuss the nuclear problem of the North and the calendar of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. 2018-South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hold a second surprise summit, announced after the fact by the Moon office. He was considered a decision to convince Kim to hold his talks at the top planned with American President Donald Trump about denuclearization, after Trump canceled him, citing what he said was northern hostility to the United States. The two-hour meeting took place in Tongil-Gak on the North Korean side of the Panmunjom of the village of Truce. Pyongyang announced the next day that his chief would go to Singapore to meet Trump and that the two Koreas would have another series of high-level talks before the Kim-Trump summit. 2019-The South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho wins the highest distinction at the 72nd Cannes Festival for his black comedy film “Parasite”. Bong became the first South Korean director to win the Palme d'Or in Cannes. Another director, Park Chan-Wook, received the Grand Prix, the second highest prize in the festival, for its “Old Boy” thriller in 2004.

