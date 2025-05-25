Excuse and liquate Jangra, the Congress tells the PM Modi after the insensitive remarks of the BJP deputies on the victims of Pahalgam





Set a photo of the deputy for BJP Ram Chander Jangra speaking to Rajya Sabha. Image: X / @ rcjanggrabjp

The congress on Sunday May 25, 2025) was strongly opposed to the remarks of the deputy of the BJP deputy, Ram Chander Jangra, that tourists should have combated the terrorists in Pahalgam, demanding his dismissal and the excuses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter. The Prime Ministers and the silence of the leaders of the BJP should be considered as a tacit approval of Mr. Jangras' declaration, said the opposition party. Its chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the leaders of the BJP were in competition with each other to slander the victims of Pahalgam and the armed forces. Mr. Jangra's comments are considered by Congress as the last in a series of deplorable remarks made recently by BJP leaders, the Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Shah, and the Chief Minister of State, Jagdish Devda. While the Congress said that Mr. Devda said that the whole Indian army and courageous soldiers bowed to Mr. Modi's feet, Mr. Shah had to apologize after his remarks connecting the religious religion behind the strike of Pahalgam with that of Col Sofiya Qureshi triggered an indicative. Colu Qureshi and the commander of the Vyomika Singh wings informed the media, alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, on Operation Sindoor. Chiding the BJP in a Hindi post on X, Mr. Kharge said: “BJP Rajya Sabha, the deputy of Ram Chander Jangra, once again revealed the small mentality of RSS-BJP.” “The deputy minister, the chief minister Jagdish Devda, insulted our courageous army, but Prime Minister Modi did not take any measure. The deputy minister Vijay Shah made obscene comments on our courageous colonel, but has not been dismissed to date,” he said. In the long post, he noted that when the wife of the naval officer killed in Pahalgam was trolled on social networks, “Modi Ji was silent even”. “Narendra Modi Ji, you say that you have Sindoor in your veins … If this is the case, then you should dismiss your coarse managers for the respect of women,” added Mr. Kharge. Echoing the feelings of the party leader, the secretary general of the congress, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that the leaders of the BJP constantly insulted the Indian army and the martyrs, “which exhibits their mean and modest state of mind”. “This shameful declaration of Jangra shows that the BJP, intoxicated with power, has become so insensitive that instead of blaming the security laps … in Pahalgam … BJP deputies question martyrs and their wives,” said Ramesh in an article on X. Affirming that the BJP did not take any measure against Mr. Shah and Mr. Devda, he said that the new statement was “very reprehensible”. “Why should the Silence of Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders not be considered a tacit approval of these declarations? Our clear request is that Prime Minister Modi should apologize for this shameful statement and expel the Party Ram Chander MP of the party,” Ramesh added. Mr. Jangra on Saturday May 24, 2025) delighted lines saying that tourists who had been attacked terrorists in the green meadows of Baisaran in Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire should have fought and the women, who lost their husbands, should have act as'quarter'(Women's Women). He said that the number of victims would have been low if tourists had undergone a living in actions and that the ladies “lacked” the spirit of warrior women.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/apologise-and-sack-jangra-congress-tells-pm-modi-after-bjp-mps-insensitive-remarks-on-pahalgam-victims/article69616907.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos