Trump praises anti-dei changes in the address of West Point





US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign decrees in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2025.

Mandel and | AFP | Getty images

President Donald Trump praised the modifications of his administration to the military during a speech at the start at the American military academy in West Point on Saturday which sometimes looked like a campaign style speech.

“You are the first West Point graduates of the golden age of America,” said Trump, wearing his red brand, `Make America Great Again '', told the promotion.

“It is the golden age, and you will lead the army to summits of magnitude that had never reached before,” he added.

During the remarks that lasted almost an hour, Trump promoted a “America First” world vision and praised the strength of the American army, which he claimed the merit of having strengthened.

He told graduates that they became “officers in the greatest and most powerful that the world has ever known”.

“And I know, because I rebuilt this army, and I rebuilt the army, and we rebuilt it as if no one had ever rebuilt it before my first mandate,” said Trump.

His remarks mixed elements of a traditional graduation discourse, such as advice to students, with aspects recalling his campaign speeches in 2024, including criticism from his predecessors.

Trump also used the remarks to highlight the achievements of his administration.

“Army's work consists in dominating any enemy and destroying any threat to America, anywhere, at any time and any place,” he said.

“A large part of this work is to be respected again, and you are, for the moment, respected more than any army all over the world,” he continued.

He accused previous administrations of sending American soldiers “on the nation building crusades to nations who wanted to have nothing to do with us”.

Trump's remarks arise while his administration has focused on military academies in the context of its broader repression of the programs of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across the country.

He praised these efforts during his speech. “We have released our troops from dividing and degrading political parties,” said Trump.

West Point has eliminated a number of cultural clubs, such as the Asian-Pacific Forum Club, the Japanese Forum Club and Latin Cultural Club, after the executive order of Trump by removing the Military Dei programs, reported NBC News.

The Pentagon has also directed military academies, including West Point, to remove books that include mentions of racism or sexism from their libraries, according to the New York Times.

