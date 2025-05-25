PM Sharif to meet Prez Erdogan today under the name Shadow of India-Pak Tensions, Boycott of Turkish Business Back Firstpost





Turkish support for Pakistani soldiers during its tensions with India would have included more than 350 military drones and deployment of agents to help Pakistani forces. India has filed diplomatic demonstrations on this subject and Turkish companies have been boycotted. Learn more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan will take talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul on Sunday, May 25, while diplomatic and economic tensions with India increased on the recent support of Ankaras in Islamabad during the increased hostilities of India-Pakistan. Fahrettin Altun, Erdoan communications manager, confirmed via the X social media platform that leaders would discuss “bilateral relations, regional and international issues, including the fight against terrorism”. Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the number of presidents, will accept Ahbaz Erif in Pakistan Babakan at the Dolmabahe office in Istanbul. In the adoption of the number of republics, Turkey's bilateral relations will be assessed with their equal means; – Fahrettin altun (@fahrettintinaltun) May 25, 2025 The story continues below this announcement Turkey's relations with India The meeting takes place in the context of the increasingly affirmative turkey in South Asian geopolitics. Relations with India deteriorated strongly following the support manifested by Pakistan Turkey in recent tensions resulting from the fatal terrorist attack in April 2025 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Cachemire, who killed 26 tourists. In retaliation, India has launched military operations nicknamed “the Sindoor operation”, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan. In response to these developments, Erdoan publicly expressed his solidarity with Pakistan, praising the Islamabads “calm and restrained” and echoing his call for an independent investigation into the incident. Turkish support in Pakistan would have included the supply of more than 350 military drones and the deployment of agents to help the military capacities of the Pakistans during climbing. In addition, Turkish military activities, such as mooring a naval warship to the port of Karachi and the delivery of weapons via an Air Force C-130 Air plane, have aroused strong criticism from India. India responded vigorously to the involvement of turkeys. New Delhi has filed diplomatic demonstrations through his External Affairs Ministry (MEA), strongly warning Ankara to respect mutual sensitivities, in particular concerning issues related to terrorism. Consumers and Indian companies have launched economic boycotts of Turkish products, including marble imports worth 3,000 roots (around $ 360 million). India has also revoked the security authorization of the Turkish aviation company Elebi and examines partnerships involving Indigo and Turkish Airlines. With agency entries

