Trump tears up previous presidents, military wishes will once again be “respected” in West Point Graduation Discourse boasting the priorities of “the golden age”





West Point, New York President Trump, promised on Saturday to refocus the military by protecting American borders while rope enemies in diplomatic capitulation during his diploma speech to the United States Military Academy.

You are winners, each of you, the 78-year-old commander-in-chief told 1,002 graduate cadets, who become the army's second lieutenants. You are the first West Point graduates of the golden age of America.

Wearing his red cap “Make America Great Again”, he quickly turned to a puffed attack against previous presidents without naming them.

President Trump delivered the opening speech during the graduation ceremony of the American military academy 2025 in West Point, New York, May 24, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

For at least two decades, the political leaders of the two parties led to our soldiers in missions, he was never supposed to be [in]. People would say, why are we doing this? Why do we waste our time, our money and our soul in some cases? Said Trump.

They sent our warriors to national construction crusades in nations who wanted to have nothing to do with us, led by leaders who had no idea of ​​distant land while abusing our soldiers with absurd ideological experiences.

All this is over, he said.

Several cadets were invited on stage in the middle of speeches while the president praised their physical, academic and parascularly creations, including more than two dozen recipients from stars crowns, four Rhodes researchers, eight winners of a hypersonic rocket design competition and the first two graduates of the entertainment school in the history of West Point.

"You are the first West Point graduates of the golden age of America," said Trump.

The crowd applauded strongly for their peers and for the remarks of the president promising to revitalize the army, but were less enthusiastic during parties of the address that presented restraint policies.

They submitted the armed forces to all kinds of social projects and political causes while leaving our defenseless borders and exhausting our arsenals to fight against the wars of other countries.

But under the Trump administration, these days are over. Got rid of distractions and concentrating our soldiers on its main mission: to crush the adversaries of the Americas, kill the enemies of the Americas and defend our great American flag, he said.

Trump qualified graduates “the most intelligent” and the most “most difficult” in the world and “among the most talented members of your generation”. Reuters Trump arrives to deliver the start of the graduate cadets from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. AP

The work of the American armed forces is not to host dragster shows, to transform foreign cultures or to spread democracy to everyone in the world to the point of a firearm. The military's work consists in dominating any enemy and destroying any threat to America anywhere, at any time and anywhere, he added.

“A large part of this work is to be respected again, and you are, for the moment, respected more than any army all over the world.”

My preference will always be to make peace and seek a partnership, even with the countries with which our differences can be deep, he continued.

Graduates of the American military academy in West Point, New York. AP

As much as you want to fight, I prefer to do it without having to fight. I just prefer to look at them and make them bend. And it's happening.

Trump presented his plans for an anti -missile defense system Dome of gold as part of his planned military budget at 1 billion of dollars in the coming year and said that border protection would continue to be an absolute priority to set up the flow of illegal immigration and drugs.

A central objective of our soldiers is to protect our own borders from the invasion. Our country has been invaded in the past four years, he said.

"My preference will always be to make peace and seek a partnership, even with the countries with which our differences can be deep," said the president.

Trump also told graduates that they were one of the most intelligent and tough soldiers in the world and among the most talented members of your generation.

Instead of sports teams, spreadsheets and software, you have chosen a service life, said Trump.

I could not be more proud to serve you as commander -in -chief.

"Instead of sports teams, calculation sheets and software, you have chosen a service life," said Trump. "I could not be more proud to serve you as commander -in -chief."

Trump told the cadets that he had just returned from his tour of three Middle East countries last week and that it was said that the United States of America is warmer now than we have ever seen, and a year ago, it was as cold as possible. “”

While congratulating the students who designed a hypersonic rocket, Trump said that Russia had stolen plans for a rocket designed by the Americans under President Barack Obama an allegation he had previously made in January.

The cadets meet for the start ceremony at the West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York. Reuters

We have stolen ours, said Trump. During the Obama administration, they stole it. Do you know who stole it? The Russians stole it. Something bad has happened.

Trump said that he reconstructed “the army as Nobodys has already rebuilt it before, to the cheerfulness of young cadets in the stands.

You must have the victory after the victory after the victory, and that is what you will have by receiving your commissions.

The president also offered advice, especially to work hard, avoid the “trophies” and not let the “bad people” are embarrassed.

“I went through a very difficult period with sick and very radicalized people,” said Trump, referring to four criminal cases that he was faced before winning the November 5 elections.

“I followed more surveys than Alphonse Capone, and now I speak to you as president. Can you believe this? So you have to fight hard. You should never give up and not let bad people shoot you down. You have to shoot them down. “

