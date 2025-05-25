The Arctic and the IMEC the future of world trade?

While the world continues to cope with Iranian assault and Yemeni terrorism while it ships its goods through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz, countries around the world are looking for other shipping routes which are constantly in the grip of war and conflicts. Faced with these challenges, two alternatives of rival superpowers seem to have arisen to replace the need for shipping via the Suez Canal. And we could see the birth of a breed to establish the best faststrade route.

Russia, China, the United States and Europe have also been upset with constant and periodic bombing on world navigation caused by African pirates, Iranian voyeurism, and now Yemeni terrorists that afflict world shipping routes. This was such a serious problem that it even forced cooperation between the main competing powers in the maintenance of security in the shipping routes, and that is why Europe was relieved when the United States made massive and costly strikes against terrorist networks in Yemen at the start of this year. An attack that even earned the silent sign of the approval of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin after learning the strikes. All the parties concerned have deemed these necessary attacks. US companies want their goods on Asian markets and Asian companies want their property on European and American markets. Although it is obvious that the United States can ensure global security for shipping routes, we quickly reach a point where the United States and other main powers are becoming more and more annoyed to have the same shipping ways of the same bad players for and still for decades, leaving governments and private industries to seek alternatives.

The response to Russian and Chinese governments is the road to the North Sea of ​​the Arctic. The North Sea Road (NSR) has the capacity to bypass not only the annoying areas of Suez and Hormuz, but also the ability to transport goods from Asia to Europe almost ten to 15 days faster than the shipping tracks currently used. The advantages for Russia in world trade using this path must be immediately apparent, as should be the problems of use. Being not only the largest nation of land geographically, Russia also has the largest Arctic territory in the territory in which it has been investing strongly for decades. Russia has renovated more than 50 Arctic installations of the Soviet era since 2021 and has regularly organized military exercises in the region, sending thousands of troops, hundreds of planes and warships throughout the region, practicing crucial maneuvers and causing its troops in the art of Arctic War. It is clear that if the NSR is widely used, Russia intends to be the main security guarantor in the region. And as the main guarantor of security, the use of the region will give Russian leaders the possibility of trying to dictate new standards and international shipping shipping in the region.

The Chinese, like Russia, seem to have decided that the Arctic region is the best bet for the future of international trade and began to work to make its complaint in the region. China began to aim for the Arctic Region in 2018 when it declared itself an almost arctic country, obtained observer status at the Arctic Council and made the Arctic region a central part of its five-year plan for 20212025. The Chinese government has even called for the construction of a polar silk road, providing for huge investments in the region. It is important to note that the use of the NSR by the Russians and the Chinese is not simply ambitious; It is in progress. According to research carried out by the Arctic Council, the principal and before any intergovernmental authority in the Arctic region, The number of ships using the 2013 region to 2024 increased by 37%.

For some, it may seem time for the world to throw in the towel and give in to reality that the future of international trade lies in the hands of Moscow and Beijing, whose plans benefit first and foremost. However, another route has been proposed. The one who, like the NSR, boasts not only to bypass all the problems that current routes have to face, but also to have the objective of one day reducing the shipping times of Asia to Europe to only five days in total. And above all, whose advantages work in the best interest and offer opportunities to a plethora of nations. The economic corridor of Eastorope Indiamiddle proposed, or IMEC, would see vital goods and materials transported in complete safety from India to the United Arab Emirates by ship, then water through Saudi Arabia in Israel on the ground, and safely bypass the Suez Canal, entering the Mediterrane from Israel where ship Greece in Greece and Italy. The plan would imply the investment and cooperation of almost all G-20 countries, and would open opportunities for small states in the regions that the route passes to cooperate and help bring their goods to foreign markets. The route would be really international and would not allow any individual country to dictate changes in current international negotiation standards. The plan has already obtained the support of leaders around the world. The United States, EU, Water, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Italy and Germany have already signed the plan, and the advantages could be astronomical. Given the nature of the route and its use of ports such as Haifa in Israel, this route reinforces not only and encourages regional cooperation in the Middle East, but also offers serious economic opportunities for communities located through the road and potentially becomes the 21st century equivalent of the Silk Road.

Although one or the other road has deep economic advantages, there are still serious political concerns concerning them. What will happen to countries like Egypt, which currently benefit from the use of the Suez Canal and the shipment via their region? It is here that Imec manages to respond to what the NSR cannot. Discussions are already underway among experts to integrate Africa into an enlarged IMEC, which would see Egypt as the bridge so that goods enter and outside the continent. Unlike the NSR, the IMEC plan can be easily modified and allows an expansion, so no one loses.

The future of global trade is complex, and it is more likely that the NSR and the IMEC will be used. And although the two routes offer serious advantages in shipping times and safety, the problems will inevitably arise. But that should not dissuade us from investing in the future. There will be a cost to build the infrastructure of these two routes, GZ managers aimed at increasing and spending an estimate 600 billion dollars collectively on the IMEC project. It is clear that the long -term advantages prevail over costs. Given the current political climate, we end up with a choice. Either continue to use the same shipping routes and manage a constant war of the same actors again and again, or to invest and create something new. While the nations should use the NSR when it falls into their best interest, to date, Beijing and Moscow are the most to be benefited, and other nations, like Egypt, are the most losing if the world's expedition moves north. This is why the genius of the IMEC cannot be underestimated. Not only does it expand the number of nations which can benefit from new shipping routes, but it also offers the possibility for these nations which depend on the current shipping routes to also take advantage. Personally, I am in favor of the route which increases international cooperation and works for the benefit of the greatest number of nations.

