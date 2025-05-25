Politics
In Mann Ki Baat's first speech after the attack on India against terrorist camps in Pakistan, Pok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows damaged Lashkar camps
Quick reading
The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room.
Prime Minister Modi spoke about Operation Sindoor, who targeted several terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, and greeted the accuracy of the Indian armed forces.
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Sunday to the nation through his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” for the first time since “the Sindoor operation” and showed the photos of the terrorist sites destroyed by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).
India, after having found cross-border links with the deadly attack on April 22, on April 22, launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and destroyed several camps of terrorist groups like Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let), Jaish-E-Mohammad (Jem) and Hizbul Mujahideen. “Sindoor”, a Hindi word for the vermilion, is a red powder that Hindu women put on the forehead as a marry sign.
During the night attack, the Indian armed forces made missile strikes on four terrorist camps in Pakistan and five in Pok.
Specifying the “extraordinary” precision with which the Indian forces attacked the terrorist infrastructure through the border, Prime Minister Modi showed the sites that were destroyed in Pok – the Gulpur and Abbas camps in Kotli and the Barnala camp in Bhimber.
While the Gulpur camp was the basis of Lashkar terrorists operating in Réjoudi and Poonch du Jammu-Cachemire, the Abbas camp was known as the Nerve Center for the Training of Suicide Bombers of the Let.
The Barnala camp has been used to provide training to terrorists to handle weapons, the manufacture of IEDs and jungle survival techniques.
Prime Minister Modi said that Operation Sindoor “infused new confidence and new energy” in the global fight against terrorism.
“The Sindoor operation is the image of our determination, courage and an India changing,” he said.
Operation Sindoor ignited a spirit of patriotism among people through India. He also renewed the quest for our people to be independent. #Mannkibat pic.twitter.com/vxkxdc4seo
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2025
He said that the operation, which was carried out from 1:05 to 1:30, was not a single military action, but the reflection of a changing and resolved India.
Prime Minister Modi said the Sindoor operation was a turning point in the global fight against terrorism and described it as a symbol of India's increasing strength and clarity.
“Today, the whole country is united against terrorism, full of anger and determination,” he said.
He credited India's local defense capacities for the success of the mission, following the spirit of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.
“It was the ultimate bravery of our soldiers, supported by the power of arms, equipment and technology manufactured in India,” said the Prime Minister.
Terrorism camps destroyed in Operation Sindoor
The Indian armed forces struck nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, which was launched after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir left 26 dead on April 22.
One of the main targets was the camp of Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur, which was the seat of Jaish-E-Mohammad. It was used for the recruitment, training and terrorists of Endoctrinés.
India also destroyed the camp of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, which was the seat of Lashkar-E-Taiba. Terrorists trained there were also associated with numerous attacks in India, including Mumbai's attacks in 2008.
The other camps that were struck were – the sarjal and Mehmoona Joya camps in Sialkot, the Belal Syedna camp and the Nala Sawai camp in Muzaffarabad.
After operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a massive attack of missiles and drones, but the threats were thwarted.
In retaliation, the Indian forces struck aerodromes in Pakistan. A ceasefire on May 10 ended hostilities.
