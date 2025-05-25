KOMPOLNAS invites Roy Suryo to report investigators in the Jokowi diploma case





Jakarta, kompas.com – National Police Commission (Kompolnas) Invite telematics experts Roy Suryo To report investigators from the criminal investigation police. He is known, said Roy Suryo, he wanted to report investigators or investigators because he was not considered to be transparent in the management of the alleged false diploma of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Yes, please complain to Kommpolnas as well as other citizens,” the chérul of Komompolnas Anam members said when he is contacted Kompas.comSunday (25/05/2025). Anam said Roy Suryo also had the right to complain about legal problems concerning the police as other citizens. Read also: Roy Suryo is still a problem with the Jokowi diploma, now wanting to go to the police supervisor Although the problem has complained about the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, according to Anam, the incoming complaint will always be treated in the same way. He said Kompolnas would not deal with the specific complaint only due to related questions concerning the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. “Just like the treatment of complaints from other citizens, no more or less,” said Anam. He said that, in the complaint, Roy Suryo had to meet the administrative requirements and fulfill the file. In addition, Kompolnas will follow complaints in the same way and the same model. “We do not see who signals, but what we see is how the substance of the problem, we manage it, anyone who has the problem is that we are dealing with the same thing,” said Anam. Read also: Jokowi diploma problem, Roy Suryo Critics CONCLUSION identical to the police Previously, said Roy Suryo Jokowi diploma to a number of internal supervision institutions. According to him, the treatment of diploma complaints is not transparent so that it can be reported. “(Will be reported to) For example, supervision and investigation (Wassesik), Kompolnas. Although Kompolnas 11, 12. Head of the national police, we left him,” said Roy. The criminal investigation police had previously announced the results of an investigation into the alleged fake Jokowi diploma. Bareskrim said that the results of the E-Liegal Laboratory test declared that the Jokowi diploma was identical to a class colleague at Gadjah Mada University (UGM). “According to the complaint process, it can be concluded that there was no criminal act so that this case was arrested by investigating,” said director of general crimes (Dirtipidum), police police, Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro at a press conference in the criminal investigation police, Jakarta, Thursday, May 22, 2025. Read also: Roy Suryo will report investigators in criminal investigation concerning the investigation into the Jokowi diploma

