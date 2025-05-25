Donald Trump learned from his mistakes. Only the most faithful are allowed to do





Lower the lights, said Donald Trump this week at the Oval office as he met the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. What followed was an excruciating exchange while Trumps Guest was made to watch a series of videos that seemed to show evidence of the persecution of white farmers. These are burial sites here, said Trump (the statements that have since been refuted) while Ramaphosa, a veteran of the anti-apartheid fight, watched Elon Musk in the background.

The performance was not universally received. Later in the evening at the monocle, a steak house on the house on the hill, Trump supporters were in a festive mood. It was incredible, said a figure with links with the administration. The team made it perfectly. It was a Slam Dunk. The ambush corresponds to a model, after the president of President Zelenskys with Trump and JD Vance, the vice-president, in which Trump is unleashed, supported by a team in which there are few dissident votes.

In the first mandate, Trump was shocked to arrive in Washington and find a good part of the people who reported him did not argue and even questioned him. In the second mandate, he was determined to surround himself only of people who had proven their loyalty. The test: Are they people who thought they had won the 2020 elections in the face of all the evidence?

He has results. He has more catalysts around him and he has fewer adults in the room that could put the brakes on particularly crazy ideas, said Marc Fisher, Trump's co-author revealed. Others consider it as a useful unit. It is not sycophance, Lord Black of Crossharbour, the former media magnate that Trump pardoned in 2019, told me. It is because of a careful selection. In his first mandate as president, it was clear that he had no experience in Washington. He made mistakes.

Scott Bessent, with Trump to water earlier this month, is secretary to the treasure and a key element of the inner circle

Win McNamee / Getty images

The risks of an inner circle are obvious for everyone to see this week in Washington such as the fallout from the last Joe Biden Tell-All, Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson. The authors of books write on a Politburo made up of five advisers who effectively direct the country in secret. Although some of the claims of healthy concealment are astounding, it is part of a model of kitchen cabinets in the White House, starting with Andrew Jackson in the 19th century.

So who invents the Trumps? Who the president does and does not listen sets the tone for his government.

Original Sin claims that the wife of Bidens, Jill and his Hunter, both had a huge influence. But in the case of Trumps, his family is much less involved than during his first mandate. His wife, Melania, spends a lot of time in New York. Her daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, considered as moderating influences from 2016 to 2010, remain outside the photo. The eldest sons Donald Jnr and Eric are on the stage, but play another type of role helping in Business Ventures. They are there to serve, says Michael Wolff, another Trump biographer.

When Fisher interviewed Trump for the first time in 2016, he asked him who friends trusted it with family secrets or the problems he had. The answer: I never allowed myself to have something like it because if people were getting closer to me, I would fear that they were trying to get closer to me for my money. It follows that Trump has few traditional friendships, even loyalists tend to be closer to knowledge than friends for life.

Elon Musk fell into disgrace with Susie Wiles, the chief of staff of the presidents

The Mega Agency

I am currently thinking of the first level like JD Vance [the vice-president]Scott bets [secretary of the Treasury]Susie Wiles [chief of staff]Stephen Miller [deputy chief of staff]And Marco Rubio, explains Mark Halperin, editor -in -chief of 2way and animator of Next Up on Megyn Kelys MK Media. But there are many other people with influence.

Susie Wiles in Trumps Inauguration

Images Melina Mara / Getty

Susie Wiles

Wiles, 68, is considered essential to the daily operation of the operation and credited for bringing a feeling of stability to the countryside. She has a very good understanding of what he wants and how to execute it. And so although it is still, by any presidential standard or normal CEO standard, it is always a chaotic and cha-shambolic mess, he has someone to correct himself now and that keeps him in a little more rationally, says Halperin.

There is a saying that nothing passes without Susie. However, it is also the case that Wiles does not exceed or do not try to shape the thoughts of the presidents. Susie Wilss's gift, unlike previous staff chiefs, is not to pretend to be the chief of staff, Wolff told me. There is no political point of view. There is no effort to make it run in any direction. You have someone who runs the trains in time.

However, its scope is clear. Elon Musk is more and more isolated, after saying that he planned to spend much less on politics and refocus his energies on Tesla. This isolation is considered to be a sign of the power of Wiless. It would have long been skeptical about the technological billionaire, considering it as a disturbing force to the government.

But Eclipte Trump may have been the real trigger. He was doing his thing, making the headlines, said Wolff, which was good, until there was the perception that Elon was in charge.

Steve Witkoff was sent to Moscow to discuss the war in Ukraine with Vladimir Putin

Gavriil Grigorov / Reuters

Les Bros Immobiliers

Two transacters Trump trusted entered his inner circle: Steve Witkoff and Howard Lunick. He has known both for decades through his commercial interests, although other Trump allies consider them with suspicion.

Witkoff is close to Trump and his family, which means that he has received memories that raise the eyebrows of the characters from the establishment who question his experience and his behavior. Last month, he was sent to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Another alarm was raised by reports this week also, in the Wall Street Journal, that Witkoffs Zack's son co-founded a cryptocurrency company in which the Trump family holds a 60%stake.

Last month, his digital parts were used for an agreement of $ 2 billion between MGX, a company supported by Abu Dhabi, and Binance, the greatest exchange of crypto in the world. Questions of convenience were raised after emerging that Steve Witkoff attended a party on a yacht with water organized by Binance in December. Everyone is on the brand, said a DC veteran.

Lutnick, on the other hand, knows Trump of his New York days, but is now a regular show in the White House and Mara-A-Lago. It is a sounding board for ideas for Trump and the pair was the first to discuss the plans of the Panama Canal. One of the liberation day architects, Lutnick was criticized by colleagues on prices. But so far, Trump has remained faithful.

Peter Navarro, Trumps Trumps Principal Advisor to Trade and Manufacturing, is an eccentric economist who went to prison for Trump last year and will continue to push the prices

Kent Nishimura / Reuters

The cabinet

Vance is considered to be who trusts the president, amplifying the role of vice-president of what was previously an endless job. However, the speech in Washington is that Trump still wants his assistant on his guard, noting in particular Rubio like another potential successor to him when he was asked in a recent interview. Rubios Ascent in Maga-Land is a source of disruption for the Republicans of the Old School.

They hoped that Rubio would act as an adult in the room, but now feared that he had drunk the kool-aid. The other theory is that he did not do it, but knows that speaking would be problematic. If he can win Trumps Trust, the president could listen to him on major calls for foreign policy such as a more fellows on Iran, explains a well -collapsed member of Maga. Rubio may need to walk carefully since Mike Waltz was confronted with the ax as a national security advisor after having expressed too many opinions on foreign affairs. They have similar opinions, but very different approaches, explains a senior republican.

His besing who is currently considered Trump's favorite in the cabinet and he took over an old Trump team. It is considered a moderator force that won Trumps Trust for the management of the fall in the stock market. Scotts The Golden Boy, says an initiate. He is tall, beautiful and rich. He's all Trump loves.

Stephen Miller is considered hardcore even by Maga Loyalists

Paul Sancya / AP

Loyalists

But for old timers, it all seems a little familiar. Many advisers have come and left before. In the first mandate, the staff turnover rate exceeded five complete predecessors. Only two who survived the first mandate until the second: Stephen Miller and Peter Navarro. The pair allies believe that some beginners will enter and out of fashion and that they will be left there. Both are considered wrinkles. Miller leads to immigration and is considered even by the base of Maga as a hardcore. He led the repression of the Trumps border, dismantling diversity programs and recently declared that the White House was planning to suspend the law of Habeas Corpus.

I do not know any more right, says a member of the Maga movement. Navarro, an eccentric economist who went to prison for Trump last year, will continue to push the prices.

Richard Grenell is another figure that has the ear

Rebecca Cook / Reuters

The other figures that have their ears against the ear include Richard Grenell, the former ambassador to Germany that Trump installed as president of Kennedy Center, a place of influence on the arts of the show. Richard reminds Trump what the base thinks, says an initiate. It is not a coincidence that it continues to obtain new jobs.

This faction wants robust exchanges. Grenell was linked to efforts to bring Andrew Tate to the United States. In 2020, Grenell said Trump was the most pro-gay president in American history. Susan Rice, a main politician of the Democratic Party, called Grenell one of the most unpleasant and dishonest people I have ever met.

This week, he faced Rubio by announcing an apparent reversal of sanctions against Venezuela without the permission of the Secretary of States.

Compared to Bidens Politburo, the Trumps approach is closer to Henri VIII. He likes to keep people guess and his decision is King. I think he is absolutely ruthless to continue his own interest, says Black.

He thrives on chaos, he likes to keep people around him guess and, therefore, even among those who are ultimately faithful, the rotation rate is stratospheric, explains Fisher. Trump's court is likely to be different before the end of the year.

