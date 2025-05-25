Politics
Pitch report of the Narendra Modi stadium for GT VS CSK
The Gujarat Titans (GT) is heading for its last match of the Indian League of Premier League in addition to the points table. GT must beat Chennai Super Kings in his last group match to guarantee first place. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings having a game each and are below Gujarat, a victory would guarantee Shubman Gill & Co a place and the qualifier 1. On the other hand, the CSK placed below will want to sign with a victory. A victory for CSK will help them finish ninth in front of the Royals of Rajasthan, who finished their campaign.
GT lost his previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, and with a need now to win their last match, they can be assured of first place. CSK lost its previous match against the Royals and will be eager to prevent the Tippers from Table from triumphant. CSK must end their horrible season on a high note and something to hope for.
In 7 meetings between the two parts of the IPL, CSK won three victories compared to the Gujarates 4. In season IPL 2024, the two parties shared the loot with a victory each. In IPL 2023, it was CSK who prevailed over Gujarat in the final. These include the first meeting between the two in the 2025 IPL. Through three IPL meetings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat, CSK has 1 victory compared to Two Gujarats.
Where is the Narendra Modi stadium, and why is it special?
The Narendra Modi stadium is the largest stadium India and it is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He welcomed the ICC ODI World Cup final between India and Australia in 2023. In particular, the 2025 IPL final will be held here instead of the Eden gardens in Kolkata, which was the place of origin before the suspension of IPL earlier this month. Gujarat, which are the favorites to reach the 2025 IPL final, won 13 of the 22 games they played here. There is therefore certainly an advantage if they reach the confrontation of the summit.
What are the pitch conditions at the Narendra Modi stadium?
The Narendra Modi stadium was a place that helped the striker. In IPL 2025, the teams that fight first here have behaved well. In the previous game, LSG beat Lucknow after publishing 236 points. Interestingly, five of the six matches in Ahmedabad this season have been won by the teams that beat first.
AboutEntrecricinfo,Gujarat won 9 games first hitting Ahmedabad out of 15 attempts (L6). In particular, the average score first bats here in Ahmedabad is 175. In total, 20 games were won by the teams that first beat in this place. On the other hand, the second -beating teams have won 21 times. It is an interesting choice to have with regard to beating first or a bowl, given the tight nature of the results.
How did the field behaved in GT VS CSK matches?
The 2 sides met in this place for the first time in IPL 2023. CSK scored 178/7 before the hosts pursued it in the final, marking 182/5. In the IPL 2023 final, Gujarat marked a mammoth 214/4 in 20 Overs. CSK replied well and was 171/5 in 15 Overs. According to DLS, CSK has been tried winners. In IPL 2024, Gujarat beat CSK in Ahmedabad. Gujarat marked a mammoth 231/3 before CSK fell for 196/8.
So, looking at these results, it is sure to say that the pitch here takes care of the striker and no matter what you choose, there remains a safe refuge for the striker.
What is the average score at the Narendra Modi stadium in IPL?
An average score strikes first here is greater than 173 with the average races score by more than 9. PBKS here has the highest team total, ADMEAGE 243/5 against Gujarat in March 2025. The highest gujarates here is 233/3 against Mumbai in 2023. Gujarates has the lowest scoring here, having reached 89/10 versus DC last.
Does Dew play a factor at the Narendra Modi stadium?
Not much at that time of the season, but yes, Dew could play a role in this match. The team winning the draw could be tempted to fight second here. With a balanced surface, it is difficult to say which side will come out at the top.
GT VS CSK: What team has the advantage on this ground?
Gujarat, which is at the top of the ranking, is the favorite of this height and this surface. The first three of GTs have an average of 58.29 this season. And compared to an ordinary CSK side, you can detect the flow of races. Meanwhile, the intermediate order of the Gujarates marked the fastest races among the teams despite the average average. On the contrary, the CSK had trouble with their striking rate being 134 and older in the middle of the Overs. CSK will want to see the Spinner Noor Ahmad injured his old team. Noor is the largest highest fellowship holder this season with 21 hair leathers. He would know the surface of Ahmedabad well.
Key players to look at according to height conditions
On 6 IPL rounds, the rhythm of the left arm CSKS Khaleel Ahmed rejected the Gill Shubman in shape twice. Gill scored 44 points of 29 balls in this match. The Rashid Khan Gujarates have weakened a lot of time in IPL 2025. His duel against Shivam Dube will hold the key. Dube is a good spin player. On 5 rounds, Dube has 28 points of 18 balls against Rashid, licensed once.
Narendra Modi Stadium GT VS CSK: Match weather forecast
Weather forecasts have predicted any precipitation on Sunday. Thus, it is unlikely that the rain is playing for Sportport during the GT VS CSK match. The temperature is set to around 40 degrees Celsius throughout the match. It is an afternoon confrontation.
Final reflections what to expect at the Narendra Modi stadium for GT VS CSK
We expect the Gujarat to seal the agreement here and force the CSK to a new hollow. Gujarat knows the situations here. Front 3 Gujarates remain dangerous and they can set fire to things.
FAQS Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report for GT VS CSK
Is the pitch of the Narendra Modi stadium good for the striker?
Yes. The field of the Narendra Modi stadium is good for the striker. Any score greater than 200 is a solid score here.
Who won more matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium GT or CSK?
Gujarat has won more games here than CSK.
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://crictoday.com/cricket/feature-cricket/narendra-modi-stadium-pitch-report-gt-vs-csk-guide/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Father does not stand still for 31 hours to raise $ 600 million for sick patients
- 1.6 The earthquake discovered in Greenland, says Usgs
- PM China Li Qiang transmits Xi Jinping greetings in Prabowo
- Research: 94.2 Citizens do not believe the authenticity test of the Jokowi Bareskrim diploma
- The American soldiers move the messaging in Africa, telling the allies to prepare to stand up
- Taiwanese table tennis duo win silver in Doha
- PM Narendra Modi Est Hails Operation Sindoor to stimulate feelings for interior manufacturing
- Govt should increase the defense budget, explains the Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal
- Brenna Bird still auditions for Donald Trump
- Overdose deaths across the state, but increased reported in the Eastern Panhandle
- Shehbaz, Erdogan puts pressure on stronger trade and investment links
- Carrie Prsente Poppy, last member of the gang