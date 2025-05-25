Pitch report of the Narendra Modi stadium for GT VS CSK

The Gujarat Titans (GT) is heading for its last match of the Indian League of Premier League in addition to the points table. GT must beat Chennai Super Kings in his last group match to guarantee first place. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings having a game each and are below Gujarat, a victory would guarantee Shubman Gill & Co a place and the qualifier 1. On the other hand, the CSK placed below will want to sign with a victory. A victory for CSK will help them finish ninth in front of the Royals of Rajasthan, who finished their campaign.

GT lost his previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, and with a need now to win their last match, they can be assured of first place. CSK lost its previous match against the Royals and will be eager to prevent the Tippers from Table from triumphant. CSK must end their horrible season on a high note and something to hope for.

In 7 meetings between the two parts of the IPL, CSK won three victories compared to the Gujarates 4. In season IPL 2024, the two parties shared the loot with a victory each. In IPL 2023, it was CSK who prevailed over Gujarat in the final. These include the first meeting between the two in the 2025 IPL. Through three IPL meetings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat, CSK has 1 victory compared to Two Gujarats.

Where is the Narendra Modi stadium, and why is it special?

The Narendra Modi stadium is the largest stadium India and it is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He welcomed the ICC ODI World Cup final between India and Australia in 2023. In particular, the 2025 IPL final will be held here instead of the Eden gardens in Kolkata, which was the place of origin before the suspension of IPL earlier this month. Gujarat, which are the favorites to reach the 2025 IPL final, won 13 of the 22 games they played here. There is therefore certainly an advantage if they reach the confrontation of the summit.

What are the pitch conditions at the Narendra Modi stadium?

The Narendra Modi stadium was a place that helped the striker. In IPL 2025, the teams that fight first here have behaved well. In the previous game, LSG beat Lucknow after publishing 236 points. Interestingly, five of the six matches in Ahmedabad this season have been won by the teams that beat first.

AboutEntrecricinfo,Gujarat won 9 games first hitting Ahmedabad out of 15 attempts (L6). In particular, the average score first bats here in Ahmedabad is 175. In total, 20 games were won by the teams that first beat in this place. On the other hand, the second -beating teams have won 21 times. It is an interesting choice to have with regard to beating first or a bowl, given the tight nature of the results.

How did the field behaved in GT VS CSK matches?

The 2 sides met in this place for the first time in IPL 2023. CSK scored 178/7 before the hosts pursued it in the final, marking 182/5. In the IPL 2023 final, Gujarat marked a mammoth 214/4 in 20 Overs. CSK replied well and was 171/5 in 15 Overs. According to DLS, CSK has been tried winners. In IPL 2024, Gujarat beat CSK in Ahmedabad. Gujarat marked a mammoth 231/3 before CSK fell for 196/8.

So, looking at these results, it is sure to say that the pitch here takes care of the striker and no matter what you choose, there remains a safe refuge for the striker.

What is the average score at the Narendra Modi stadium in IPL?

An average score strikes first here is greater than 173 with the average races score by more than 9. PBKS here has the highest team total, ADMEAGE 243/5 against Gujarat in March 2025. The highest gujarates here is 233/3 against Mumbai in 2023. Gujarates has the lowest scoring here, having reached 89/10 versus DC last.

Does Dew play a factor at the Narendra Modi stadium?

Not much at that time of the season, but yes, Dew could play a role in this match. The team winning the draw could be tempted to fight second here. With a balanced surface, it is difficult to say which side will come out at the top.

GT VS CSK: What team has the advantage on this ground?

Gujarat, which is at the top of the ranking, is the favorite of this height and this surface. The first three of GTs have an average of 58.29 this season. And compared to an ordinary CSK side, you can detect the flow of races. Meanwhile, the intermediate order of the Gujarates marked the fastest races among the teams despite the average average. On the contrary, the CSK had trouble with their striking rate being 134 and older in the middle of the Overs. CSK will want to see the Spinner Noor Ahmad injured his old team. Noor is the largest highest fellowship holder this season with 21 hair leathers. He would know the surface of Ahmedabad well.

Key players to look at according to height conditions

On 6 IPL rounds, the rhythm of the left arm CSKS Khaleel Ahmed rejected the Gill Shubman in shape twice. Gill scored 44 points of 29 balls in this match. The Rashid Khan Gujarates have weakened a lot of time in IPL 2025. His duel against Shivam Dube will hold the key. Dube is a good spin player. On 5 rounds, Dube has 28 points of 18 balls against Rashid, licensed once.

Narendra Modi Stadium GT VS CSK: Match weather forecast

Weather forecasts have predicted any precipitation on Sunday. Thus, it is unlikely that the rain is playing for Sportport during the GT VS CSK match. The temperature is set to around 40 degrees Celsius throughout the match. It is an afternoon confrontation.

Final reflections what to expect at the Narendra Modi stadium for GT VS CSK

We expect the Gujarat to seal the agreement here and force the CSK to a new hollow. Gujarat knows the situations here. Front 3 Gujarates remain dangerous and they can set fire to things.

FAQS Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report for GT VS CSK

Is the pitch of the Narendra Modi stadium good for the striker?

Yes. The field of the Narendra Modi stadium is good for the striker. Any score greater than 200 is a solid score here.

Who won more matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium GT or CSK?

Gujarat has won more games here than CSK.

Related