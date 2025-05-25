Donald Trump is at 2025 Indy 500? The president jumps out the Indianapolis race





Kyle Larson in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 race

Kyle Larson talks about the hydration, preparation and physical assessment of the race for “double of Memorial Day”

President Donald Trump is experiencing one or twice of staying in the conversation.

Super bowl and university football playoffs in Daytona 500 and everything else, the president is not unrelated to major sporting events. So when the “biggest day of motorsport” is on the calendar, it will be the question, will Trump be present?

The options are numerous this Sunday of the Memorial Day weekend.

There is the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1, Coca-Cola 600 in Nascar and, of course, Indy 500 in Indycar.

After attending Coca-Cola 600 in 2024 and Daytona 500 in 2025, he became a question of whether the president would hike in Indianapolis to check the “biggest race show” at the famous Speedway Motor Indianapolis for the 109th Indianapolis 500.

Will Trump be present in Indy this year? Here is your answer.

Donald Trump goes to 2025 Indy 500?

Trump will not be at Indianapolis 500 in 2025.

The president was invited by Indycar and the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Roger Penske, during a visit to the White House on April 9. Although there is always a possibility of a surprise visit or a last minute change in Trump, the president seems ready to skip the event this year.

Trump's news choosing not to attend the event was reported for the first time by Adam Wren from Politico. No one with direct knowledge of the Indystar situation, which is part of the USA Today network, the speedway was the same understanding of the decision.

Has Potus have witnessed Indy 500?

No exercise president of the United States has never attended Indianapolis 500.

Several former presidents, however, attended the legendary race after their visit to the White House. Gerald Ford was the first former president to attend when he was on the track in 1979. In 2003, former president George HW Bush and former President Bill Clinton both attended the day of the race.

On the other hand, the presidents were on the day of the race before their election. Harry Truman attended Indy 500 in the late 1930s before being elected, and Trump actually attended the 2002 edition of the race.

In 2011, Trump was appointed driver of the PACE car for the 100th Indy 500, but he came in controversial declarations he made concerning the citizenship of President Barack Obama and his possible candidacy in the 2012 elections. After the counterpoup to the selection of Trump for the edition of the Centenary of the Course, Trump came out of his position and was replaced by the quadruple winner of the Indy 500, AJ Foyt.

