Politics
Jokowi officially applies a castration sentence to pedophiles in today's memory, May 25, 2016
Jakarta Memories of TODAY, nine years ago, on May 25, 2016, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially applied chemical castration to sexual crimes against children. This rule is applied because pedophiles often disturb the public.
Previously, sexual crimes against children were at an alarming stage. The number of cases continues to increase. The government was also invited to play a role immediately. They were asked to issue severe sanction rules to pedophiles.
Parents have a great responsibility to take care of their children. However, the role of parents to take care of their children is limited due to another activity. This condition is used by pedophiles to carry out sexual crimes against children.
Problems arise. Sexual crimes against children are one of the frightening. In Indonesia, above all. Indonesia should be at the emergency stage of violence in children. The rate of declaration during the period of five years from 2010 to 2014 increases.
The National Commission for the Child Protection of Indonesia (KPAI) confirmed that more than 21.6 million cases of sexual violence occurred in Indonesia. The data comes from 33 child protection agencies in each province. Pedophiles are considered capable of being anywhere.
Once, they have exploited their malicious intentions in public spaces. At one point, there were also pedophiles who carried out their bad intentions in the family environment. The government was also invited to immediately take firm measures against sexual crimes.
The regulations that should attenuate are immediately removed. This condition is because victims of sexual crimes can have a trauma of life. This means that for life, they are trapped with past trauma.
They feel low. They feel weak. The government must really be able to severely punish the perpetrators of sexual crimes.
“Indonesia has the emergency status of sexual crimes, I always say it. It cannot be covered and is very frightening.”
“This is why it is a lesson. Now, parents who never bring their children to school are afraid and are starting to deliver their own children. What dominates the crimes of children is sexual violence. He must therefore be considered an extraordinary crime,” said KPAI president Arist Merdeka is indicated, as indicated on the coverage page 6.com, October 22, 2015.
The government does not remain silent. All kinds of entry were immediately accepted. They consider that the public's contribution can break the chain of sexual violence against children. This condition has also reached the surroundings of President Jokowi.
At its peak, President Jokowi officially signed the government's regulations on the substitution of the law (PERPPU) of 2016 concerning the second amendment to law number 23 of 2002 concerning child protection on May 25, 2016. This rule is considered a new breathing against pedophiles.
The story is due to the fact that one of the legal products mandates is the imposition of chemical castration. Punishment is considered to have a deterrent effect on the authors. Jokowi's decision was also welcomed with a big fanfare. People call him a step forward against pedophiles.
“I just signed PERNU N ° 1 of 2016 concerning the second amendment to law number 23 of 2002 concerning child protection,” said Jokowi, quoted on the tempo.co page, on May 25, 2016.
