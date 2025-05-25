The nine children of Boris Johnson and their unique names – including doppleganger his

Boris Johnson welcomed his ninth child with his wife Carrie a little girl named Poppy Eliza Josephine. The newborn joins an offbeat brood with names as daring and eclectic as their father

Boris Johnson welcomes the ninth child (Picture: Instagram / @carrielbjohnson ))

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed his ninth child, and the most recent addition to his already great brood has a name as charming as his brothers and sisters.

Boris and his wife Carrie Johnson announced the birth of their fourth child, daughter, Poppy Eliza Josephine, calling her a member of the final gang of couples. Sharing the news on Instagram, Carrie Gushed: I can't believe how pretty and small. Feel incredibly lucky. We are all completely struck.

The newborn joins the brothers and sisters Wilf, Romy and Frank, whose names attracted attention to their eccentric flair, a bit like Boris himself. Boris is not new in parenting. The 60 -year -old has discussed the number of children Hed generated in an interview in 2021 in The Today Show, saying: It's fantastic, it's fantastic, it's a lot of work, I'm going to tell you a lot, but I love him, I love him. And I change a lot of diapers, in case someone I do.

With four children from her marriage to Marina Wheeler, one in a case in 2009, and now four with Carrie, looks at a full -time range of Johnson juniors and unusual names behind them.

Coquelicot baby with two of his brothers and sisters (Picture: Instagram / @carrielbjohnson ))

Lara Lettice

The oldest of Johnson and Marina was designed before their marriage in 1993. Lara, 32, uses the family name with double canon Johnson-Wheeler, the second being his mother's surname. She went to the school of 33,000 per year before winning a place at St Andrews University where she studied Latin.

Lara Lettice is Boris Johnson's eldest child with her ex-wife Marina Johnson (Picture: Getty images ))

She is now working as a journalist, writer, editor and broadcaster and lives in London. She specializes in art and fashion criticism and was published in Vogue. His website stipulates: “Johnson-Wheeler is open and has experience in public speaking, to preside over discussions and debates.” At 32, she was only five years younger than her father's wife, Carrie. At the time of the separation of his parents, the Sun reported that Lara called her father as “b * srue”. She would have said, “Mom finished with him. She will never take him back now.”

Milo Arthur

Milo Arthur is Boris' eldest son of his former relationship with Marina (Picture: Pa archive / pa images ))

Milo, 30, is the eldest son of Boris and Marina and a passionate sportsman. He went to the Westminster school, which costs around 27,000 a year. He studied at London's School of Oriental and African Studies and can speak Arab, Russian and French. After the separation of his parents, Milo was photographed by helping his mother clean up their Highgate house. Moving vehicles were spotted outside the ownership of the London center, Marina Wheeler and Milo have seen property waste.

Cassia peaches

Cassia Peaches Johnson follows the traces of her father as a writer (Picture: Facebook ))

Cassia Peaches is 27 years old and studied in Highgate School, which costs around 18,000 a year. Like her father and older sister, she is a writer and was editor -in -chief of the magazine of the elders of her school. Boris' second oldest girl then studied Trinity College in Dublin.

Theodore Johnson-Wheeler

Theo is the youngest child of Boris and Marina, now 25 years old, and spends the two family names of his parents. He attended a private school and went to the University of Cambridge. The oxfordafter rival of his father attending a private school. He was seen by working in a Hackney restaurant in 2022, where his father was hua during a visit at the end of the jubilee weekend. He worked at Morito, a fashionable restaurant and the Mezze restaurant in eastern London, but he is no longer supposed to be there.

Theodore went to Cambridge University and was seen by working in London (Picture: Rex / Shutterstock ))

Johnson responded to the chahos with a gesture of disdainful hands before leaving the place. “He turned his finger on customers when he hooked,” said a source in the email. “It was horrible, it just created an unpleasant atmosphere.”

Theo, who shares the distinctive shock of his blond hair father, no longer works in the restaurant. He left shortly after Boris's visit, although it was not linked. According to Sunday's email, he adopted the fame of his family – would have written a play on the Brexit referendum and the role of his father in the countryside in Uni.

Stéphanie Macintyre

Stephanie was born in 2009 through the Johnson case with the property developer Helen Macintyre. Helen tried to keep their child secret and even launched a legal action against a newspaper to prevent them from publishing a report. Stephanie will now be 15 or 16 years old depending on her birthday.

However, last year, Johnson's father, Stanley, seemed to recognize his place in the family, saying that he had spoken to him for a video call and hoped to meet his grandchildren. “Fourteen include Stephanie-that's the point,” he said. “I am particularly happy to include Stéphanie.” However, the judges judged that the public had the right to know Boris' daughter. It is understood that Stéphanie has very little to do with her father or half-brothers and sisters.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas

Boris and Carrie have three children, Wilfred, Romy and Newborn Frank (Picture: Carrielbjohnson / Instagram ))

Boris and Carrie welcomed their first child, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas – now 5 years old – in a London hospital on April 29, 2020. The ex of Johnson, Marina, would be extremely upset by the news. A source said: “Marina had a difficult year with her fear of health and divorce, and is very worried about how children manage it too. She is in pieces.”

Sources say that their four adult children are “furious” in Mr. Johnson for his relationship with Carrie – who, at 37, is 24 years of age junior. They would have barely met and believe that she started seeing him while he was still living with their mom.

Romy Iris Charlotte

Boris Johnson has eight children in total, including four with his ex-wife, three with his current wife and one of his secret affair (Picture: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Stre ))

In July 2021, Carrie and Boris announced that they were waiting for another child. Sharing their good news, Carrie also revealed that she had undergone a miscarriage at the beginning of the year, which left her “the broken heart”. She wrote: “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I also felt like a bag of nerves. Fertility problems can be very difficult for many people, especially when on platforms like Instagram, it may seem that everything is going well.

“I found a real comfort to hear people who had also suffered a loss, so I hope that, to share, it could also help others.” But they announced the birth of a healthy little girl In a London hospital on December 9, 2021 and later revealed that they appointed his Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. Romy is now allegedly 3 years old.

Frank Alfred Ulysse

In July 2023, Carrie and Boris announced that they had welcomed a third child in the world. Posting on Instagram, Carrie wrote: “Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Ulysse Johnson born July 5 at 9:15 am (can you guess what name my husband chose?!) I love every minute of the sleeping bubble. See my two elders kissing their new brother with such joy and such excitation was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very struck.”

She added: “Thank you very much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They are really the most incredible and most attentive people. I feel such a huge gratitude. Now, can someone recommend good series / boxes to slip during breastfeeding? Frank will be 2 years old in July.

